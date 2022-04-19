Joy Elementary School may be closing soon but the many years of memories will never go away.
To commemorate its long history, anyone with special stories or memorabilia from Joy Elementary is invited to share those memories and participate in a special celebration on May 10. The school is collecting stories about Joy’s kindergarten through eighth-grade classes. These can be anecdotes or stories about personal experiences, or other connections. Stories can be shared at airtable.com/shrgHoXIbj5G2AZj7.
If you have memorabilia to loan, drop it off at the front office before May 6. Be sure to label it with your name.
Everything will be shared with the community on May 10 at the Joy Memory Walk celebration where community members, former staff, alumni and students are invited say goodbye to the longtime elementary school.
Joy is one of three elementary schools closing, along with Anderson Elementary and Nordale Elementary. The decision is expected to save the school district $3 million a year and help cut down a projected $19 million deficit next year, according to school district officials. Sixth graders will now shift to middle school in the fall. All kindergarten through fifth-grade students will be distributed to other schools.
Joy is noteworthy for its unique circular construction, which began in 1960. It was completed and dedicated as Louis F. Joy Elementary on Nov. 9, 1961. Louis F. Joy was Fairbanks City School Board president and a member for more than 25 years.
Lee S. Link, the school’s engineer, and architect received an award at the 1962 Seattle World Fair, for the school’s unique design. It was closed between 1986 and 1989 for remodel and expansion.
Currently, about 320 students are enrolled.