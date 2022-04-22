This week is dedicated worldwide to celebrating the Earth and Earth Day on April 22.
Earth Day marks the anniversary of the beginning of the modern environmental movement that started in 1970, but it is also a day to show support for the Earth and to raise awareness of environmental issues. More than 1 billion people in more than 193 countries participate in the annual celebration.
A group of volunteers is making sure Fairbanksans have plenty to celebrate.
The annual Earth Day Poetry Walk, which displays local poetry and artwork at both Creamers Field and along the downtown Chena River Walk, is in place through April 24. The theme is “Why you care about the Earth.” The artwork/poetry is posted along the trail at Creamer’s Field and outside, around the barns and farmhouse.
The Fairbanks Children’s Museum offers Earth Day activities through April 23, including mask making for the Earth Day Parade, a planting project for Pint Size Science; a recycled materials mural, and a virtual mask parade.
Here is what else is happening in Fairbanks.
Friday, April 22
Noon: Wherever you are at noon on Friday, step outside and howl! Organizers encourage everyone to “raise a ruckus in gratitude for the Earth and all her wild things.”
4 p.m.: Project Chariot film showing via Zoom. This is hosted by Sovereign Inupiat for a Living Arctic. Details here: https://fb.me/e/1Qj2BpujL
7 p.m.: Voices of our Youth: “Youth V Gov” Film screening with invited youth speakers at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fairbanks, 4448 Pikes Landing Road, or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84342823935. Masks are required at this event. Since 2015, plaintiffs now ages 13-24, have sued the federal government for violating their constitutional right to life, liberty, personal safety and property, through their willful actions creating the climate crisis they will inherit.
Saturday, April 23
9-10:30 a.m.: Guided birdwatching at the Peat Ponds, led by Andrew Keller of the Interior Alaska Land Trust (IALT)
11 a.m. to noon: Earth Day Sidewalk Parade, Pioneer Park. Join the parade around Pioneer Park and along the sidewalks on Airport Frontage Road. Wear costumes, masks, bring floats made of wagons, garden carts and wheelbarrows. The theme, of course, is Earth. “All species” are welcome to participate, according to organizers.
Noon to 4 p.m.: Earth Day Fair at Pioneer Park. Celebrate Earth Day, “Our Children’s Tomorrow.” There will be lots of activities for youth of all ages, check out information booths and enjoy live music and food trucks.
Noon to 4 p.m.: Guided birdwatching at Creamer’s Field with Gail Mayo.
Check out the Earth Day website at bit.ly/FBXearthday.