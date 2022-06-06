Friends and family gathered at the Richard Wien Hangar in Fairbanks last week to honor longtime pilot and FAA medical flight examiner H. James Jordan and his wife, Carol.
Jordan, a longtime pediatrician in Fairbanks, accepted the Federal Aviation Administration’s Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, commemorating 50 years of accident-free flying. He has flown for 55 years, an estimated 3,600 hours.
“The aviation community in Fairbanks has been very good to me,” he said.
The award ceremony was initially scheduled for 2020, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It coincided this year with the Jordans’ 62nd wedding anniversary. Carol Jordan also received a special pin from the FAA.
A large group of fellow pilots, colleagues, and longtime friends were there for the special occasion. The Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award is named in honor of the Wright Brothers, who American aviation pioneers credited with investing, building and flying the world’s first successful motor-operated airplane.
Jordan always knew he wanted to fly, but he wore glasses so he realized he could never be a commercial pilot. Instead, he went to medical school in Kentucky. His junior year, he learned to fly through a special affordable program offered for medical students. His first flight was on April 4, 1966. One month later, he soloed, with a little more than 10 hours experience.
While undergoing his internship in California, he and four others purchased a 1953 Tri Pacer with a new engine, for $2,000. He continued flying and took his private pilot check ride in August 1967.
The group of friends sold that plane and he and another group bought a Musketeer the following year for $8,000. Jordan checked out in the Musketeer on April 4, 1968, exactly two years from the date of his first solo. His wife Carol began flying lessons in that plane.
On a scenic trip to the Grand Canyon, he flew down into the canyon, something that is prohibited today. He was headed for the Santa Carlos Indian Hospital on the Apache Havasupai Indian Reservation.
In 1969, the Jordans sold everything, bought a camper and with their three children, headed to Alaska for three months, August through October.
Jordan was drafted into the U.S. Army in December 1969 and took his family with him to Germany for a three-year tour. But in 1973, they returned to Alaska and lived in a tent while building the log home where they still live today. He took a job in Fairbanks as a pediatrician.
In the late 1970s, he bought a Robertson STOL and went to A&P School. He and a partner had a stint operating Canning Air Service, with Jordan providing maintenance scheduling and ordering.
He currently has two airplanes, a Cessna 185 and a Citabria. He and his wife often fly to the family cabin west of the Tanana River. Because he appreciates receiving weather information from Fairbanks Flight Service Station and Air Traffic Control, he is known for arriving home safely, baking cookies and delivering them to the Flight Service Station.
He doesn’t have many harrowing tales to share, but he did once fly a plane in Siberia, that was loaded with goats.
He had no accidents, but he did once suffer a severe mechanical engine failure in a 185 while climbing over a glacial peak near Cordova. He glided to a nearby lake, where he landed and ran the plane up the bank. He discovered the injector lines had all broken squirting raw fuel into the open exhaust. The FAA later told him “it was not his time to die,” he said.
For many years, he served as a medical flight examiner.
“I’ve always thoroughly enjoyed talking to pilots whenever I see them,” he said. “Alaska Air pilots, military pilots, air taxi pilots, private pilots.”
He once had a weary pilot rattle off the letters for the eye exam. He had memorized them. The real test was when Jordan asked him to read them backwards.
Over the years, FAA medical requirements have relaxed for flying, he said.
“It used to be if you had diabetes or hypertension, you automatically lost your medical,” he said. “FAA through the years has changed that now. That benefits a tremendous number of conditions that used to disqualify pilots.”
That is a good thing, he said, and will benefit the severe pilot shortage nationwide.