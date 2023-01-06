I never knew I needed blobs in my life until I bumped into Juliana Miller and her business, Blobbify, at a holiday bazaar.

Miller is a longtime graphic artist. She creates custom illustrations for books written by others and by herself. But it is her unique blobs that have taken on a life of their own.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.