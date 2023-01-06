I never knew I needed blobs in my life until I bumped into Juliana Miller and her business, Blobbify, at a holiday bazaar.
Miller is a longtime graphic artist. She creates custom illustrations for books written by others and by herself. But it is her unique blobs that have taken on a life of their own.
She is starting to focus more and more on her design business and sharing her blobs, now that her 8-year-old twins are getting older.
Her love affair with blobs began in middle school biology class. She stared into a microscope at a scraping of cells from inside her cheek.
“Mr. Spiers tasked us with the job of drawing what we saw under the microscope,” Miller said. “I did not care much for science, but I certainly loved drawing. I drew the amoebic shape I saw, but alas it was too boring for me, so I did what every self-respecting eighth grader would do, and I added google eyes.”
Her doodles continued in other classes as well. Soon, she was drawing her classmates and teachers as blobs. Blobs, she discovered, were easily customized.
It wasn’t until she began publishing books for others that she thought about sharing her blobs in a more deliberate, business-like way.
“I stepped out into my community and attended a few bazaars and the state fair,” she said. “I was blown away by the support and found that blobs were adored by people of all ages. I love to make people smile and blobs brought lots.”
She embraced becoming The Blob Lady.
She even started writing her own books, featuring the blobs. She now has a growing series of Life Skills Building books, covering topics for children that include self-care, table manners, kindness, empathy and picky eating. There are standalone books and even coloring books. There is a Blobbify ABC Book and a book about “The Blobs That Saved Christmas.”
You can Adopt-A-Blob, in small resin form, in a variety of colors. Each blob comes complete with an official adoption certificate.
There are stickers featuring blobs. My personal favorite is The Alaskan Blob, bundled up, standing blob-deep in snow, with shovel in hand. Other blob stickers proclaim a blob as a Snowmageddon survivor.
Some blobs are colorful, squeezable, soft, stuffed toys.
“Blobs are squishy splotches of gelatinous goo, like marshmallow, gummy bear, play dough and a fluffy pillow, all in one adorable package,” Miller said. “Blobs are silly, fun and carefree. They are full of love, joy and are endlessly curious about the world around them. They epitomize tenderhearted kindness and are constantly seeking out adventures and fun.”
She got into the self-publishing business after hooking up with North Pole kindergarten teacher Kim Ivie, who wrote several different childrens books, with titles like “The Snow Gear Song,” “No Kissing In Kindergarten” and “The Shape Book,” to name just a few.
Miller illustrated and published those books, available on Amazon.com. She soon began working with other authors as well, bringing their ideas to life offering a one-stop, illustrating, design and publication service.
She can also customize blob portraits to match just about anyone. These portraits are unique, personal, and fun.
Lest you think blobs are the only expertise in her repertoire, she also offers custom paintings, illustrations and graphic design services, and hand painted pet portraits that are not blobs.
Blobbify will be at the Ice Loves You Bazaar at the Bentley Mall Feb. 4-5 and at Alaska Comicon at the Carlson Center Feb. 25-26.