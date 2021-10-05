The 35th annual International Friendship Day returns this week after celebrating virtually in 2020.
The event, which brings the diverse community of Fairbanks together, takes place 1-5 p.m. Saturday at the Pioneer Park Centennial Center. Admission is free. Masks are required, and social distancing will be in place.
Come enjoy a day of stage performances. Hundreds of people attend this celebration every year for a day filled with cultural dancing and singing.
“As the pandemic is still with us, we envision that both the size of the audience and the number of performing groups will be naturally smaller,” said Rosalind Kin, who organizes the event. “We decided not to have display booths to make room for distancing. Chairs and tables will be set with gaps to allow distancing. Sanitizing gel, wipes, gloves and spare masks all be available.”
However, various ethnic food and samples of treats will be provided, she said.
In 2020, even the coronavirus pandemic didn’t stop International Friendship Day from sharing the diversity of Fairbanks. Last year, groups that would normally perform sent in video clips of their performance and those were compiled into a YouTube video. Many of those videos were taken with cell phone cameras, adding to the homespun charm of the day.
Groups that normally perform include the Fairbanks Youth Orchestra as well as dancers demonstrating cultural dances from the Alaska Native, African American, Latino, European, Latino, Thai, Filipino and Chinese communities and more.
“We are looking forward to restarting our celebration and continuing our tradition of acknowledging the diverse cultures in the Fairbanks community,” Kan said.
The event is sponsored by the Fairbanks International Friendship Day Committee and Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation.
For more information, call 907 888-3831.
Insulated bags
A $5,000 AARP Alaska Community Challenge Grant has allowed the Fairbanks Food Bank to distribute its first batch of insulated grocery totes for the “Food is Medicine” program.
Each day, six pounds of produce is distributed to medically-referred patients, many of whom are seniors. Many of those folks walk or ride the bus and those bags now protect the produce from cold winter temperatures.
“Since the establishment of the ‘Food is Medicine’ program in January 2019, at least 30% of the enrolled patients report they have improved their health by having access to fresh food each day,” said Samatha Kirstein, community development director for the Fairbanks Community Food Bank. “Many of our patients walk or ride buses to their homes after picking up this fresh food and we realized they would benefit from reliable insulated bags to carry their fresh food some distance in inclement weather.”
The “Food is Medicine” program was created for patients diagnosed with a serious illness such as diabetes, cancer or heart disease, who were instructed by their physicians to change their diets. For many patients, fresh food is markedly more expensive than the items they usually purchase.
The program began with 400 patients and by 2020, increased to 900 patients. The more than 1,000 insulated bags extend the life of the “Food is Medicine” produce and the program.
“In Fairbanks, ensuring the ‘Food is Medicine’ patients can make the most of their fresh produce so they can maintain their health is what matters most,” said Teresa Holt, state director for AARP Alaska.