These Interior Alaskan teens know American history, and they love the Broadway show “Hamilton.”

That’s good, because five of them just won the Hamilton Creative Competition and will receive free airfare, accommodations and tickets to the Broadway show “Hamilton,” currently playing in Anchorage.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.