These Interior Alaskan teens know American history, and they love the Broadway show “Hamilton.”
That’s good, because five of them just won the Hamilton Creative Competition and will receive free airfare, accommodations and tickets to the Broadway show “Hamilton,” currently playing in Anchorage.
They are among 15 teen winners statewide who will attend a special reception at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts (ACPA) on Sept. 9.
Interior winners include Rita Jacobs of Healy; Jane, Jenna and Ella Forcey, all of Fairbanks; and Matthew Kim, also of Fairbanks. Matthew Kim could not be reached for this story.
“They’re all fantastic, really creative kids in Alaska,” said Lauren Rice, community engagement manger for ACPA. “This was a great way to highlight that and share it with the state and the nation.”
The contest was the first of its kind in Alaska, a collaboration between the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts and BroadwayBound AK and the Gilder-Lehrman Institute.
“Out of five regions, four regions were represented in the applicants and winners,” Rice said. “That was very exciting.”
Winners come from the Interior, Southwest, Southcentral and Southeast Alaska. Contest entries were in both written and video formats.
At the reception, winners will get a chance to share their submissions with both sponsors and members of the Hamilton cast.
“I always wanted to go to Hamilton since I first saw a recording of it,” Rita Jacobs, 13, of Healy, said.
When she first saw the call for entries for this contest, the eighth-grader from Tri-Valley School knew instantly she wanted to enter. This is what appealed to her: “They wanted to hear the competitors’ point of view on American history, through their eyes.”
However, panic set in for about two days. Then, an idea formulated to share American history from historical times to modern day.
“I was going to write something about a woman in history at first, but it got me thinking about how things have changed so much,” she said. “I thought maybe I should write more about how it was a sequence. Even today, things are still sequencing and going on.”
She wrote a poem with that “sequencing” idea in mind, submitted the written version and then also recorded herself reciting the poem in her backyard.
“That was half the struggle,” she said. “We live right next to the highway so cars kept going by. It was a nuisance.”
Nevertheless, she got it done. To her surprise and delight, she was named one of the winners. The lesson she learned was to never assume that other teens might be more talented than her. In her mind, what teen would not want to enter this contest.
Three homeschooled sisters from Fairbanks were also winners.
“We’ve been Hamilton fans for several years now,” said Jane, Jenna and Ella’s mother, Katie Forcey.
The Forceys are a military family who waited years to see the show. They almost missed their chance to enter because of timing, but when the deadline extended a week, they submitted their entries.
Jenna, 15, and Ella, 14, decided to work on one entry together, brainstorming ways to focus on Hamilton’s life.
“Hamilton was such a diverse person,” their mother said. “They decided to do a little bit of everything. They summed him up in one- and two-word statements.”
Meanwhile, Jane, 12, is fascinated by Aaron Burr.
“He is the villain everyone loves to hate,” her mother said. “She was really curious about what made him tick. What life choices eventually spiraled down to the duel?”
Katie Forcey, of course, wished all three of her daughters could win. They are all such individuals, she said. So she was as surprised as they were when that wish came true.
The girls are three of eight children in the family. The trip to Anchorage will be their first time flying in an airplane.
Winner Matthew Kim could not be reached to be included in this story.
“We are thrilled that Alaskan artists took the Hamilton material and created historically based original pieces,” said Codie Costello, president and COO of the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts and general manager of Broadway Alaska. “The entries were innovative and thought provoking. We are so excited to welcome them into the room where it happens to experience Hamilton live.”