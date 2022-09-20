Two Interior teens are among a handful of honorees for the 2022 Summer of Heroes, an Alaska Communications scholarship program.
They are Salome Hanauer of Salcha and Tyler Neumann of Fairbanks.
Teens between the ages of 16 and 18 who make a positive difference in their communities are eligible to be nominated as a summer hero and to receive a $1,500 scholarship through the Alaska 529 Education Savings Plan.
Student activities can include volunteering or raising funds for a cause, making a difference in school through education or sports, making a significant contribution to the community, considering others’ needs before their own or inspiring others to take action.
“Whether it’s to support others during the pandemic or an ongoing effort to support the community, we want to hear about young people who have made their Alaska community better,” according to Alaska Communications, which partners with Boys and Girls Clubs-Alaska for the annual program.
Salome Hanauer
Salome Hanauer, 16, discovered her passion for emergency response thanks to a free class offered by Salcha Fire and Rescue.
“It started out when I went to a first aid class,” she said. “I didn’t know what I was getting into. It was an excellent thing to do.” At first, she liked it because it was “a cool thing to do that was close by,” but it soon turned into “something more in depth.”
It wasn’t long before she was helping to overhaul the Salcha Fire and Rescue cadet/junior firefighter program, leading the update of materials and guidelines so teens could have a say in how the program operates. She became the cadet chief and meets weekly with other cadets to learn and practice firefighting prevention and EMS skills, survival and preparedness; she also assists with fire station duties.
Hanauer set her sights on a career in emergency response.
“I’m in 11th grade and hoping to graduate early,” she said.
After turning 18, she wants to sign up for emergency medical technician training. She plans to enroll in the UAF Fire Academy and is already investigating internship programs at Steese and Goldstream Volunteer fire departments.
“Those are personally attractive for me because they help pay for college, and you get experience at the same time,” she said.
The scholarship will come in handy, but she feels even more honored to be recognized for her early efforts at learning to be a first responder.
“Knowing someone actually noticed, that was kind of cool,” she said.
Tyler Neumann
When Tyler Neumann was growing up, he learned how to fix all kinds of things at home.
“My dad is pretty automotive-minded, so I would kind of help him out around the house,” said the 18-year-old. “It was just one of those things when I grew up, you learned how to do all those things, become a jack of all trades, and save some money doing it.”
Turns out, he loved learning how to fix things, including small engines.
When he attended Hutchison High School, he took a small engines course and really enjoyed it.
“I like working with my hands,” he said. “I decided to pursue it as a career.”
He was one of several students selected to work at a small engines business in town to further his education. The company kept him on over the winter, adjusting his schedule around school. He now works as a mechanic at The Woodway, repairing generators and lawnmowers and other small engines. He also attends the University of Alaska Fairbanks, working toward an associates degree in process technology.
In addition, he donates time as an assistant soccer coach, volunteers at the local food bank and helps out his grandparents whenever they need it. It was his grandfather who fostered his love of helping others in his hometown.
He’s still open to what the future might hold — perhaps heavy equipment operation. He’s checking out all the options.
“I really do like what I do,” he said.
He is grateful for the scholarship, which eases the financial burden of college tuition, he said.
