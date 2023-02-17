Student musicians from Interior Alaska are headed to Bellvue, Washington, this week to participate in the 2023 NAfME All-Northwest Music Festival.
The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) is divided into six divisions, one of which is the northwest, which includes Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming.
Alaska students join more than 1,000 other outstanding high school musicians at this gala event today and Saturday. They will rehearse and perform in concert under the direction of world-renowned conductors.
Many professional musicians credit their All-Northwest experience as crucial in their decision to choose music as a carer.
“Thousands of others whose career paths took them in different directions have great memories of participation in this inspiring and motivating musical experience and claim that it was a life-changing experience for them,” according to a news release.
Some well-known musicians who have participated in the All-Northwest event include trumpeters Doc Severinson and Allen Vizzutti, Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist David Horsey, 2008 National Teacher of the Year Anderson Peterson and jazz saxophonist Kenny G.
Three student musicians from the Denali Borough and two student musicians from Nenana are attending.
“This is the biggest crew so far in our Mudge Duet history,” said Denali Music Teacher Candace Mudge. Her husband Darren Mudge is the music teacher in Nenana and their classes collaborate regularly.
Denali students are Elizabeth Miner, All-NW Treble Choir-Soprano 1; Paige Scoles, All-NW Mixed Choir-Alto 1; and Rosemary Smith, All-NW Treble Choir-Alto 1.
Nenana students are Sean Richard, Wind Symphony-Bb Clarinet-Wind Symphony Only, and Lellani Wholecheese, All-NW Mixed Choir-Alto 1.
Fairbanks students include Adlee Demientieff, West Valley HS, electric bass, All-NW Jazz Choir; Phoebe Christensen, West Valley HS, flute, All-NW Band; Cody Webb, Lathrop HS, clarinet, All-NW Band; Amanda Skott, Lathrop HS, flute, All-NW Band; Eunice Won, Lathrop HS, oboe, All-NW Band; Hannah Sears, West Valley HS, trombone, All-NW Orchestra; Fiona Secor, West Valley HS, violin, All-NW Orchestra; Sophie Henry, West Valley HS, violin, All-NW Orchestra; Stratton Neibaur, West Valley HS, double bass, All-NW Orchestra; Adelaide Wietgrefe, West Valley HS, soprano 2, All-NW Treble Choir; Zoe Foshee, West Valley HS, Alto 1, All-NW Mixed Choir; Ethan Brun, Lathrop HS, tenor 2, All-NW Mixed Choir; and Tyler Skinner, Lathrop HS, tenor 2, All-NW Mixed Choir
The Fairbanks North Star Borough music teachers include Gwendolyn P. Brazier, Lathrop and West Valley Choirs; Sunnifa Deehr, Lathrop and West Valley Orchestra; Lucas Clooten, West Valley Band; Tristin Hovest, Lathrop Band.