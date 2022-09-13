Three American Red Cross volunteers from the Interior are in California for the next two weeks, assisting evacuees as wildfires burn across that state.
They are part of a special eight-person volunteer sheltering team from Alaska, specifically requested by Red Cross National Headquarters.
Wendy Brightman of Two Rivers and Jennifer Button and Earl Voorhis of Fairbanks are part of the volunteer Alaska contingent. They will assist evacuees from the fires.
“They are the first faces you see when you walk into a shelter,” said Taylar Lausen of the Red Cross, Alaska Region. The volunteers direct evacuees to services they might need: They do everything from setting up cots and passing out blankets to making sure the trash is removed regularly. They basically monitor and operate the shelters.
Red Cross volunteers also act as conduits for information about the fires. They pass along information from people fighting the fires and from the emergency operations center.
“They also do something as simple as, if mom comes in and was evacuated and has no diapers, volunteers will help that client get diapers or whatever they might need,” she said.
When the volunteers were called out just a few days ago, the McKinney Fire, north of Sacramento near the Oregon border, had burned more than 57,000 acres in Siskiyou County in just a few days. Thousands of people have been evacuated.
Wendy Brightman
Volunteer Wendy Brightman of Two Rivers traveled there this week. She has been a disaster responder for many years.
“I have a degree in social work,” she said, just before heading to California. “My passion in life is helping other people and serving them in time of crisis.”
She was working in disaster locales overseas with a different agency when she had several opportunities to watch Red Cross volunteers in action — in places like Kosovo, Albania and Eastern Europe.
In 2007, she decided to join the American Red Cross Disaster Response Team. Since then, she has volunteered to help at San Diego for wildfires, Houston for hurricanes, Haiti for an earthquake in 2010, Nepal for an earthquake in 2014, flooding in Bangladesh and Indian Ocean communities after a tsunami.
“I wanted to work for the oldest, most experienced nonprofit doing humanitarian response,” she said. “I want to learn from them how to do this job. I looked in my local community, and there was a chapter in the area, so I signed up to be a disaster response worker.”
Within about six weeks, she was off to volunteer at her first disaster response with the Red Cross. Coincidentally, that first posting was in California, where she is again this week. Eventually, she was even hired as an employee in the disaster cycle services department. There she learned even more details about how the Red Cross responds to disasters.
“It kind of starts at home,” the 46-year-old Brightman said, recalling the recent string of arsons in her home community of Two Rivers.
“What I really appreciate about the Red Cross is they prepare you not only for your own family but extend it to your neighbors,” she said. “We get the same training, whether working in our own community in Fairbanks or Seattle or Sacramento. It means we’re kind of interchangeable workers.”
“Standardized training helps us move seamlessly from state to state,” she added.
Brightman sees her job as offering a little bit of extra help to those who need it. She offers emotional support and helps evacuees plan next steps. Sometimes it helps evacuees to relieve stress just by talking.
The way Brightman looks at it, she is giving up just two weeks of her life volunteering. The person she is helping has had their life changed for the foreseeable future.
Deployment nationally is usually for one to three weeks, she said. Oversees deployments generally last longer, one to three months.
Twelve years ago, she and her husband moved to Two Rivers and founded Howling Downs Peonies. That is where she recovers after each deployment.
“I just breathe the fresh air and recover,” she said. “It’s the resilience you build up in peacetime, when you’re home. To be in a quiet place, just green space, that’s also very healing.”
Jennifer Button
Lifelong Fairbanksan Jennifer Button is fairly new to the world of disaster response, and California is only her second deployment with the Red Cross.
Her first deployment, to Bethel during the St. Mary’s wildfires, confirmed for her that she wanted to continue volunteering.
“So here I am, in Sacramento right now,” she said in a telephone interview a few days ago. The temperature outside was 106 degrees.
A nurse by training, Button, 55, has worked at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, has proctored certified nursing assistants, and even dabbled in real estate.
“I wanted to do something more for myself,” she said. “To help other people and kind of take the whole business part out of it. It fulfills my need to help people who have been through a really terrible time.”
Her goal, she said, is to offer hope and help evacuees move forward.
It can be emotionally difficult.
“It was really hard for a lot of the women in the shelter down in Bethel,” she said. “The men were out fighting fires, and they were worried about them. They were worried about their house, their children, so many worries.”
This kind of giving is different than the giving of being a nurse, she said.
“It’s hard being a nurse,” she said. “You get kind of hardened. This is a different kind of giving, you get your emotions back. You find them again. That’s why I like it.”
These evacuees are so vulnerable, she noted, adding, “Somebody needs to help them.”
She may be new to disaster relief, but she is ready to be that person who helps.
That is exactly what Red Cross volunteers do.
“They provide that hug,” Lausen said. “They are a warm, comforting person who says I care, and I’m here for you during your worst day.”
The Red Cross is actively looking for disaster responder volunteers. Check out redcross.org. Training can happen online and lead to deployments nationwide.