Kids in the Denali Borough can vote in the upcoming Nov. 2 election, but they won’t be voting for politicians. Instead, they will vote for their favorite snacks and favorite outdoor activities.
The choices are listed on the 2021 Election Official Future Voter Ballot.
Kids often accompany their parents to the polls, and borough staff thought it would be a fun way to introduce those future voters to the voting process. The Denali Borough election is Nov. 2 to elect members of the Denali Borough Assembly and Denali School Board. Voters will also decide on a proposition that will change the borough’s charter to allow government bodies to continue meeting electronically.
Here are the options on the newly-added Future Voter Ballot:
• What is your favorite snack? Fruit snack, goldfish or granola bar.
• What is your favorite winter activity? Sledding, ice skating or snow angel.
Colorful photos accompany each candidate, because some young voters can’t read yet. Parents are allowed to help, by the way.
Early voting is underway at the Denali Borough office, so families can vote there during the week until Nov 1. Kids ballots will also be available on Election Day.
There’s a rumor that each candidate of the favorite snack competition may have samples on site to help get votes, but that could not be confirmed by the time this story went to press. Early surveys show fruit snacks may be the frontrunner but favorite winter activity appears up for grabs.
Every young voter receives a special Future Voter sticker — in red, white and blue, of course.