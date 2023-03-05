Rita Jacobs, 12, of Healy is inspired now to complete the fantasy novel series she has been writing for more than a year.

Last year, the first book in her “Never Really Dead” series won the book award in the statewide iDitacontest. This year, the second book in the series “The Rebel Camp” won again.

