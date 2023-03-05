Rita Jacobs, 12, of Healy is inspired now to complete the fantasy novel series she has been writing for more than a year.
Last year, the first book in her “Never Really Dead” series won the book award in the statewide iDitacontest. This year, the second book in the series “The Rebel Camp” won again.
“Honestly, I heard I won and I was like, ‘Yes!’,” Rita declared. She thinks the series will be a trilogy, so she has one more book to go.
The Alaska Society for Technology in Education recognizes the best photos, movies, documentaries, podcasts, music and books with the annual digital media contest. Rita was one of three students at Tri-Valley School who won awards in the contest.
First-grader Everly Stanfield, 7, won for digital drawing and Rogan Mitchell, in the grades 4-8 category won for his photograph of a mayfly.
Everly created a colorful page of rainbow colors titled Rainbowtastic.
I made it because I love rainbows,” she said. “I like that it has a lot of colors.”
Rogan Mitchell won for a digitally enhanced photograph of a mayfly. The photo is entitled “The Small World of a Mayfly.”
Even technology teacher Samantha Ward received an award for a photograph she entered.
“This was a photo taken from my backyard during the Clear fire this past summer,” she said. “It shows the fire about 12 hours before my area was evacuated.
“I’m so grateful for all those who worked on keeping my neighbors and I safe during this past fire season: the hot shot crews, the logistics teams, and the locals who helped provide information and transportation to everyone working on the project.”
Ward said students are not required to enter the contest. They do so of their own volition.
“As an educator, I have found that the iDidaContest is a wonderful way to inspire my students to go beyond the work we do in the classroom with technology,” said Samantha Ward, a technology teacher at Tri-Valley School in Healy. “One of the ways to make the work we do in classrooms more meaningful for our students is to provide them with an audience and this is a great way to do that.”
“The contest also has rubrics which the students can review with their teacher or parent,” she added.
Any educator or student from around the state is encouraged to participate in the IDidacontest. They simply need to become a member of the ASTE group, or be a student in Alaska who has a sponsor who is a member.
The contest has inspired Rita Jacobs to continue the tale she started imagining last year.
“I have so many ideas in my mind,” she said. “I really liked the idea of someone who could fly, because it has always been my dream to fly, so that is one of my key components.”
Hence, she chose the fantasy genre.
“I just added some of this and some of that, and it got me somewhere,” she said.
Her series is about four homeless teens who “still have a teen life” as they are surrounded by war and rebellion.