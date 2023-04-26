Hospice Plant Sale

Need a strawberry plant? Althea St. Martin shows off a table full of plants before the start of the 2021 Hospice Plant Sale.

 Kris Capps/News-Miner

A faulty furnace in a greenhouse this week killed many plants that were going to be sold to raise money for the Fairbanks Hospital Foundation Hospice Services.

The annual May fundraiser is a popular and enduring effort to help hospice patients in their final season of life. The foundation is reaching out to the community and asking residents to donate tomato plants and other starters for this year’s sale.

