A faulty furnace in a greenhouse this week killed many plants that were going to be sold to raise money for the Fairbanks Hospital Foundation Hospice Services.
The annual May fundraiser is a popular and enduring effort to help hospice patients in their final season of life. The foundation is reaching out to the community and asking residents to donate tomato plants and other starters for this year’s sale.
The greenhouse lost all its tomatoes, herbs and most veggie and flower starters when the furnace failed. The good news is that the strawberry plants and about half of the flower baskets survived. Additionally, many more plant donations are expected.
Hundreds of volunteers make this event possible every year, and hundreds of residents appreciate it. A line often forms on sale day, long before the gates open. Customers often tow wagons or carts to carry off their purchases.
Hospice services is a special health care option for patients and families who are facing a terminal illness. A multi-disciplinary team of physicians, nurses, hospice aides, social workers, bereavement counselors and volunteers works together to address the physical, social, emotional and spiritual needs of each patient and family.
The hospice team provides care to patients in their own home or home-like setting, regardless of the patient’s ability to pay. The hospice program provides specialized care services at the end of life, focusing on improving the individual’s quality of life.
Donations of plants can be brought to the greenhouse at 2000 Turner St. starting this week. Greenhouse hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. All donations from the Hospice Plant Sale are placed in a designated fund for FHP Hospice Service patients. This year's plant sale is May 27.
Financial donations are also encouraged. Call the foundation office at 907-458-5550 or stop by the Hospice office from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
