Irene Sherman was Fairbanks’ very own bag lady for decades, walking or pedaling the streets, calling out to friends and sometimes strangers — often in a most cantankerous way.
Pioneer families looked after her. She was dubbed “The Queen of Fairbanks.”
The community spirit that allowed her to live a full life, in her own way, in the Golden Heart City will be recognized in a life-size statue that is being created for installation in downtown Fairbanks. It is a memorial to Irene Sherman (1911-1995) and a tribute to the community’s early pioneers, who helped her to live here independently.
Donations are being accepted for The Irene Sherman Golden Heart Project. Tax-deductible donations will enter the Snedden Family Foundation’s 501©3 account at Mt. McKinley Bank. Names of donors will be recognized by mail, on the project website and on panels surrounding Irene’s statute.
The idea of a statue formulated after former Fairbanksan Tricia Brown wrote a book chronicling the life story of the Queen of Fairbanks, which will be published soon.
Brown is a former Fairbanks Daily News-Miner features editor who launched the Sunday magazine Heartland back in the 1980s. She went on to become an award-winning author of children’s books and other Alaskan-themed books.
She personally interviewed Irene Sherman in those early years, which led to her fascination with the woman, who was a true Fairbanks character.
Irene Sherman was born into a gold mining family in Fairbanks. She was terribly burned in a cabin fire at age 5 and she bore those scars — both physically and mentally — for life. Yet she was the picture of resilience, as she marched around town in oversized men’s boots, decked out in many layers of hand-picked used clothes, whether it was 80 degrees or 40 degrees below zero. She was loud and coarse and drank too much, always ready to refill the beer mug tied to her waist.
Every year, she was a familiar sight, pedaling her three-wheeled cycle in the Golden Days Parade.
“Everybody knew her in a different way,” said Bob Eley, director of the Fairbanks Community and Dog Mushing Museum. He is helping spearhead the statue project, along with other community members, listed at the end of this story.
She called him “Bombshell,” Eley said, and often sat on his lap in the Big I Pub & Lounge.
“Several generations of Fairbanks families knew her, whether it was for her outrageous side or knew her as cantankerous, but she had a good heart,” he added.
The statue is intended to honor that Fairbanks Golden Heart spirit.
“Irene was one of the people who we could say was able to live here and live out a full life because of the golden heart of Fairbanks and the people who helped her, whether it was in small or big ways,” Eley said.
Elsewhere, Irene Sherman may have been institutionalized for her nonconformity. But in Fairbanks, watchful friends kept an eye on her. She enjoyed the grace, goodwill and financial support of pioneers and newcomers. The Burnett and Nerland families were strong supporters of Irene Sherman and there were many others.
“I think if Irene had been in a lot of other places, she would not have been able to live out her full life the way she did in Fairbanks,” Eley said.
“Yes, she was a bag lady,” he added. “But she also embodied the spirit of the town. It’s not just a statue of Irene, it’s the whole idea that Fairbanks is known as the golden heart city. “
When she died in 1995, the historic Clay Street Cemetery re-opened and allowed her to be buried there.
Sculptor Gary Lee Price, who created the Walter Harper statue in Fairbanks, has agreed to create the new statue depicting the Queen of Fairbanks.
The site is not yet confirmed. Fairbanks City Mayor David Pruhs has been consulted and a resolution will be presented soon to the Fairbanks City Council.
When the Irene Sherman Golden Heart Project was posted on the Facebook Page “You’re Probably From Fairbanks If You Can Remember ... ” donations began pouring in with enthusiasm.
Direct donations can be made to The Snedden Family Foundation account at Mt. McKinley Bank. Checks can be mailed to The Snedden Family Foundation, PO Box 70432, Fairbanks, Alaska 99707.
Once the idea of a statue was proposed, Tricia Brown said she was astounded at the response and support when she pulled together the first meeting to discuss the possibility.
“I was so impressed by the turnout and interest from these community leaders who appreciated Irene,” she said. “Just look at the depth of history and experience on our committee membership list.”
The current planning committee for the Irene Sherman Golden Heart Project includes Tricia Brown, author; Tania Clucas, executive director, Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center; Jeff Cook, past president Fairbanks Community Hospital Foundation; Mike Cook, senior consultant, Cook & Haugeberg LLC; Ron Davis, trustee emeritus, Fairbanks Community Hospital Foundation; Bob Eley, director Fairbanks Community and Dog Mushing Museum; Virginia Farmier, executive director Snedden Family Foundation and publisher of the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner; and Angela Linn, senior collections manager, Ethnology and History, University of Alaska Museum of the North.
At the committee’s first meeting, Farmier of the Snedden Family Foundation, agreed to take the project under its nonprofit wing and established an account at Mt. McKinley Bank with a first sizeable donation, according to Brown. The bank itself also indicated support as has Kinross Fort Knox.
“Great synergy, because Irene was not only the daughter of a gold miner, but she worked alongside her dad in the Bonnifield District for many years.” Brown said. “J. P. Sherman’s Totatlanika River claims were south of the Tanana River and north of the Alaska Range. Their homestead was on the land that the Healy coal plant occupies, at the confluence of the Healy and Nenana Rivers, then called ‘Healy Forks.’”