Santa’s hardworking elves are finally getting the recognition they deserve. They are featured on the U.S. Postal Service’s new Holiday Elves Forever Stamps, which debuted Thursday at Santa Claus House in North Pole at a First Day of Issue Dedication Ceremony.

Santa Claus House was the perfect festive site for this outdoor celebration, which included holiday songs by the North Pole High School Choir and welcome comments by North Pole Mayor Mike Welch, Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, U.S. Postal officials, the owner of Santa Claus House and the jolly old elf himself.

