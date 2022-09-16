Santa’s hardworking elves are finally getting the recognition they deserve. They are featured on the U.S. Postal Service’s new Holiday Elves Forever Stamps, which debuted Thursday at Santa Claus House in North Pole at a First Day of Issue Dedication Ceremony.
Santa Claus House was the perfect festive site for this outdoor celebration, which included holiday songs by the North Pole High School Choir and welcome comments by North Pole Mayor Mike Welch, Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, U.S. Postal officials, the owner of Santa Claus House and the jolly old elf himself.
Mike Miller, president of Santa Claus House, remembered when the first North Pole Post Office was located inside Santa Claus House back in 1954. His father was the first North Pole postmaster. In the late 1960s, his mother became the postmistress.
“I have very fond memories about having the post office in the store,” Miller said. “That’s where I learned to work hard.”
He remembered the first annual Christmas stamp in 1962.
“It was a wreath,” he said. “The price was four cents.”
In those days, stamps had to be licked in order to stick to the envelope. The glue was memorable for its horrible flavor, he recalled.
“This is the third time we’ve actually had a first-day [postage stamp] cancellation in North Pole,” he added. There was a gingerbread man stamp in 1979, families enjoying Christmas in 1996 and the Holiday Elves Forever Stamps this week.
“This is the first time the ceremony was held at Santa Claus House,’’ he said.
Miller said the elves were a bit disgruntled lately, complaining that they do all the work and Santa gets all the credit.
“All is forgiven now,” he told Santa, after the Holiday Elves stamps were revealed. “They are getting their due and they are happy.”
The Holiday Elves stamps are se-tenant, meaning they work together as a single scene or as individual images. Artist Don Clark first sketched the design and then created the final illustration digitally. Antonio Alcala was the art director.
In a special information packet, the U.S. Postal Service included biographies of the four elves featured on the stamps. They include Willow Elf, Chief Elf Officer; Tinsel Elf, Chief Happiness Officer; Joy Elf, Chief Toy Maker; and Walter Elf, Chief Quality Control Officer.
The new stamps celebrate the tremendous effort of all holiday elves, said Michel J. Elston, secretary of the United States Postal Service Board of Governors.
“These stamps commemorate their incomparable skills in product production, time management, problem-solving, collaboration and overall positivity — as well as their unparalleled logistics acumen,” he said. “And seriously, is there a better place in the world to dedicate these stamps than here at Santa Claus House in North Pole?”
North Pole Elementary School fifth-grade students and their teacher Tanya Mendelowitz also attended the celebration. The 28 students wrote letters to Santa, created their Christmas Lists, and enjoyed lollipops.
They also had the opportunity to learn about government, private business and community at this one event, Mendelowitz said, adding, “All these things came together.”
She looked forward to reflecting on the visit after returning to the classroom.