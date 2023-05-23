A historic building that was once a school for the mining community of Suntrana was torn down last week to make way for storage units and a food court plaza for food trucks.

The former Mountain View convenience store, just east of the main Healy intersection, fell to the claw of heavy equipment. Ironically, operator Ray Evans, who tore down the structure, lived in the building back in 1971, in Suntrana.

