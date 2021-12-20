Elf on the Shelf is a popular longtime holiday tradition. Not everyone loves it.
Elf is a magical toy that comes into a family home to encourage children to behave. The elf then reports back to Santa every night. The elf also moves every night, so when kids wake up in the morning, they rush to see what elf has been up to while they were sleeping.
Kids get to name the elf. They’re not allowed to touch the elf, lest they ruin the magic. This, of course, keeps parents very busy every night, Dec. 1 until Christmas Day. For some, it is a delightful addition to the holiday season. For others, not so much. Quite often, elf gets into mischief and makes a mess that has to be cleaned up the next day. But not always.
What happens when a family doesn’t have an elf?
One local family with three elementary-age and younger children recently faced this dilemma. The children left a letter for the magical elf. Since their parents already vetoed getting an elf, they proposed a Plan B. Maybe, they wrote, the elf could enchant their stuffed penguin. To entice the elf, they offered gifts: a stretchy elf and a lollipop. They received a written response: “Your request is under review. Signed, Bureau of Enchantment.”
With Christmas so close, the Bureau of Enchantment acted quickly and soon left the children a letter announcing its final decision.
“Greetings, Thank you for your interest in our holiday elves. Unfortunately at this time, all of our authentic bureau elves have been assigned to their holiday families. While we would love to be able to enchant toys already in households it has proven to be unreliable and not always in the best interest of the family.
“Our goal at the bureau is to create joy within the home that works for all family members. After carefully assessing your request and your household, we have made the decision to assign Gus the Gnome to join your family for this season. Gus is highly organized, with a strong sense of order and likes to contribute to the functioning of his household. We think he will be an excellent addition to your home. Please welcome Gus as your In Home Gnome for this holiday season. Warmest Regards, The Bureau of Enchantment”
His first morning with his new family, the kids awoke to discover Gus had organized all the decorative items on the kitchen shelf — from biggest to smallest.
“The kids were thrilled,” reported Mom.
Mom confessed later that she just didn’t like that so many of the publicized elf on the shelf shenanigans were messy or required clean up.
“I wasn’t up for hosting another creature that makes messes and doesn’t clean up after themselves,” she said. “Gus might make school lunches or breakfast, organize the silverware drawer or fold laundry. He’s more like a mother’s helper. At least that’s what I’m hoping for.”
Also, Gus the Gnome doesn’t report to Santa every night whether the kids are naughty or nice.
“He’s just here to help out and make things magical,” mom said.
In the interest of maintaining the magic, I have chosen to let this family remain anonymous.