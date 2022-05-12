Mark Martin, a middle school teacher at Denali Borough School District’s Tri-Valley School in Healy, is one of four finalists for the 2023 Alaska Teacher of the Year.
“I’m incredibly honored to even be considered,” Mark Martin said.
He credited the environment at Tri-Valley School for promoting excellence among teachers and said his fellow teachers regularly inspire him.
“My environment allows good things to happen,” he said. “Our district allows us to be innovative.”
He has taught for 17 years at Tri-Valley School, focusing on middle school science, engineering and math. He earned a bachelor of science in bioresource research at Oregon State University and an MA in teaching form the University of Alaska Southeast.
“I really feel it’s a well-deserved honor and recognition,” said Dan Polta, superintendent for Denali Borough School District. “He’s just a fabulous teacher.”
The Alaska Teacher of the Year and an alternate will be announced at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year. The selected teacher will serve as Alaska’s nominee for the National Teacher of the Year and will be able to participate in programs and activities with other state teachers of the year.
“Alaska’s Teacher of the Year finalists have been recognized by their peers as deserving of special recognition,” Commissioner Dr. Michael Johnson said. “We join them in celebrating the dedication of these four educators and also as an opportunity to thank all Alaskan teachers for their hard work.”
The other finalists include Heather Baker of the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District, who teaches a multi-age fourth- and fifth-grade class at K-Beach Elementary School in Soldotna; Harlee Harvey of the North Slope Borough School District, an elementary teacher at Tikigac School in Point Hope since 2014; and Charles Lance Smith of the Anchorage School District, who teaches at Rogers Park Elementary, working with high gifted and twice-exceptional students.