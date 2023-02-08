Girl Scouts from Healy, North Pole and Nome are the top sellers of cookies this season in the northern region, and a large number of scouts sold more than 500 boxes each.
Presley Reader, 9, of Troop 352 in Nome sold 1,021 boxes; Gage Stratton, 9, of Troop 329 in Healy sold 909 boxes; and Maddison Hansen, 10, of Troop 249 in North Pole sold 822 boxes.
Rural troops in Barrow, Nome, Tok, Healy and Delta Junction sold 26,000 boxes of cookies, which represents 26% of all cookies sold in the northern region. The scouts had three weeks in January to collect orders. Cookies will be delivered in March.
The price of Girl Scout cookies went up this year to $6 per box. The price hike was the result of increased ingredients and higher shipping costs, according to Suellen Nelles, director of the Far North Girl Scout Council.
“Troops receive 85 cents per box, plus the girls can earn individual prizes,” Nelles said. “Our troops use that money for their troop activities throughout the year and community service projects. The remainder funds our council office.”
Sometimes troops save their cookie money for troop travel. A troop from Nome is going to Europe this summer, she said.
All money stays with the local council. No funds are shared with the national organization.
“For this council, the percentage of revenue from the cookie program, during my 20 years, averages about 65%,” she said.
The northern region includes every Girl Scout troop above the 64th Parallel, basically the northern two-thirds of the state.
Strong cookie sales are a sign that Girl Scouts are bouncing back from the Covid pandemic. Nelles said she ordered 100,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies this year.
“We’re definitely coming back from the pandemic,” she said. “During the pandemic year, I ordered only about 65,000. To be back up to 100,000 is spectacular.”
“We lost half of our membership with the pandemic,” Nelles said. “In fall 2020, we did not register any new troops, which is unheard of. We barely held on to half of what we had.”
The Farthest North Girl Scouts already experiences a high turnover every year because of the makeup of the community, including many military families, who are often transitory.
“I turn over 40% to 50% of membership every year, but we get it back because new troops form,” Nelles said.
The resurgence didn’t happen during Covid, she added. She estimates it will take three to five years to fully recover.
This season, the biggest growth has been in rural areas. There are two new Girl Scout troops in Tok, a new Daisy troop in Nome, and a new troop in Delta Junction. Girl Scouts in these rural troops are selling lots of cookies.
Six girls in Barrow’s Troop 310 each sold more than 500 boxes of cookies to join “The 500 Club.” The troop leader in Nome said she had five girls who made The 500 Club. The prize for meeting that goal is either a $250 gift certificate to a Girl Scout camp or a Denali Zip-line Tour.
Presley Reader of Nome sold 1,021 boxes. A lot of those sales were from friends who live in other rural communities that don’t have girl scout troops.
“We were able to reach out to lots of different places,” said Jennifer Reader, troop leader. “Dillingham, Kotzebue, Nome.”
Presley made a lot of phone calls, including FaceTime.
Gage Stratton of Healy was close behind, selling 909 boxes.
“Gage’s main goal this year was to beat what she sold last year,” said her mother, Letitia Stratton. “She made several video texts to all her family and close friends and eve FaceTimed some to ask them if they wanted to buy cookies.”
She sold 781 boxes last year.
“She is pretty proud of beating her goal last year and was pretty excited to find out she was the second top seller,” her mother said “All she knows for next year is that she just wants to beat what she sold this year.”
Maddison Hansen of North Pole said her original goal was to sell 3,525 boxes, but she was sick for two of the cookie sale weeks. In one week, she managed to sell 824 boxes. Last year, she sold 1,001 boxes.
“We set a troop goal of 4,000 boxes, including our booth sale, and I’m pretty sure we’ll hit that,” said Maddison’s mother and co-troop leader.