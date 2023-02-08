Girl Scouts from Healy, North Pole and Nome are the top sellers of cookies this season in the northern region, and a large number of scouts sold more than 500 boxes each.

Presley Reader, 9, of Troop 352 in Nome sold 1,021 boxes; Gage Stratton, 9, of Troop 329 in Healy sold 909 boxes; and Maddison Hansen, 10, of Troop 249 in North Pole sold 822 boxes.

