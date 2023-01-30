Even the Play-Doh smelled like birthday cake at Wooly the Mammoth’s 8th birthday party at the Fairbanks Children’s Museum on Saturday.
The day commemorated the eighth year the museum has been at the downtown location on Cushman Street.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Even the Play-Doh smelled like birthday cake at Wooly the Mammoth’s 8th birthday party at the Fairbanks Children’s Museum on Saturday.
The day commemorated the eighth year the museum has been at the downtown location on Cushman Street.
About 75 people bought tickets for the evening event, which included lots of play time, free pizza and of course, delicious birthday cake.
“We decided to go a little bigger this year,” museum director Meredith Maples said.
The museum was founded in 2011. From 2011-2014 it was known as the Museum Without Walls and popped up at locations all over town. In 2014, it was located at the Museum of the North at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. In 2015, it moved to its present location on Cushman Street.
Earlier in the day, scientists from the university visited with families at the museum for the “Adopt A Mammoth” program. They shared mammoth tusks, leg bones, and other “cool mammoth stuff,” Maples said.
Families were happy to devour free pizza and two birthday cakes, expertly decorated by Jessica Farr and Stephanie Thompson.
The chocolate and vanilla cakes arrived undecorated. Luckily, the museum still had frosting from the Jingle Jamboree. With Farr’s expert artistic lettering, the cakes transformed.
“There’s a variety of activities for every age here,” said Vanessa Willard, who was there with Kiara Sampson, 2.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.