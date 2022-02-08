A handmade quilt raffled off to help a local resident in need more than 40 years ago found its way back to the Denali Borough after being carefully cared for in a wooden chest all these years by the person who won it.
The floor-to-ceiling quilt features 30 hand-stitched squares from a long list of former and some current area residents, including Ree Nancarrow, Marilyn Coghill, Jo Adams, Lois Alice, Vi Eastwood, Teri Gregory and more. It may have been a Denali Quilters project.
“We received it as a donation. I bet it was in 2020,” said Cheryl Kilgore with the Community Interior Health Center in Fairbanks. “We had it cleaned. We decided we should get it framed so we can put it out as a piece of artwork. It’s absolutely beautiful, the care and loving that went into those squares. It’s a piece of history.”
It made sense, she said, to bring the quilt to the clinic in Healy, also operated by Community Interior Health. Most of the quilt creators lived in the Denali Borough when the quilt was made.
The fellow who won the quilt, Irvin Lipscomb of Fairbanks, remembers buying $200 worth of raffle tickets at the Anderson Music Festival, probably in 1980.
“They showed it there on the stage,” he said. When he heard it was for a good cause, he immediately bought tickets.
The whole reason he was there in the first place is an interesting tale. He said he was riding his motorcycle down Geist Road in Fairbanks that day, when his baseball cap blew off. He turned around to retrieve it, and some hitchhikers applauded when he leaned down to pick it up. They chatted and told him they were headed to the Anderson Music Festival, down the Parks Highway, south of Nenana.
He decided to offer them a ride to Anderson. He apparently had access to a Beechcraft Model 18, a World War II aircraft that holds 10 passengers. He also recruited some musicians he knew, loaded everyone into the plane and flew them all to Anderson.
He eventually discovered he won the quilt.
It was too nice to use as a bedspread, he said. It was also too large to hang on the wall.
“It went into an old wooden chest and was saved there for all those years,” Lipscomb said.
In recent years, he decided he wanted to return it to the community from which it came.
“We need to give this quilt away to the people who made it,” he said.
He learned that the Interior Community Health Center also operates the clinic in Healy and he donated the quilt.
“It’s a beautiful thing, a special thing,” he said. “I hope that woman got her dialysis machine out of it.”
Local quilters recall that the fundraising was intended to buy a dialysis machine for Denali resident Judy Bowman, who is now deceased.
The quilt will be on display at the Healy clinic, but eventually it will be highlighted at a new clinic that Interior Community Health hopes to build in Healy. That project, on the drawing board for some time, is moving forward.
“We’re working on designing a facility for our lot on the highway,” Kilgore said. The location is the gravel pad next to the Princess Homestead, once owned by the Lausen family, near the Healy intersection.
“We absolutely hope to have the design finished by the end of June,” she said.
There is no timetable for construction and funding must still be secured.
“We can’t do anything until we have a construction-ready document,” she said.
The plan is that the new facility will include 3,000 square feet for a dental laboratory, three exam rooms, better medication storage, a place for sterilization of equipment, technology for virtual visits, a reception area, and even small living quarters for visiting medical practitioners.
Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker said he is looking forward to watching progress on this project.
“More health care infrastructure here is very welcome and needed,” he said.
Kilgore is thinking ahead to when the project is complete.
“Our goal right now, would be to put that quilt, mounted in the waiting room in a prominent place,” Kilgore said.
Not all the names on the quilt are decipherable, but among the names on squares are Louise Bohman, Sonja (now Schmidt), Marsha Enright, K. Truesdell, Sharon Gephard, June McLane, Karla Harris, Jane Anderson, Ruth Travers and Carol Grose.