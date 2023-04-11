A guitar raffle supporting Music In Our Schools was a sold out success, raising $3,000 for the campaign that provides public school students with music education.

This wasn’t just any guitar. It was signed by musical legends including Pam Tillis, Clint Black, Trace Adkins, Tim McGraw and other artists. It also happened to be an Ibanez Artwood Series acoustic guitar, formerly owned by the late Fairbanks broadcaster Pete Van Nort.

