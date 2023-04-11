A guitar raffle supporting Music In Our Schools was a sold out success, raising $3,000 for the campaign that provides public school students with music education.
This wasn’t just any guitar. It was signed by musical legends including Pam Tillis, Clint Black, Trace Adkins, Tim McGraw and other artists. It also happened to be an Ibanez Artwood Series acoustic guitar, formerly owned by the late Fairbanks broadcaster Pete Van Nort.
“The guitar was a labor of love from the late great broadcaster Pete Van Nort, and it’s in his memory we are giving it away to one lucky music lover, like Pete,” said Rocky Barnette, radio show host on KAKQ-FM. The raffle was Barnette’s idea, germinating after he found the guitar in a case stored in a production room, years after friend and colleague Pete Van Nort died.
“Years ago, Pete and I talked about doing something with the schools,” Barnette said. “He came up with the #HeartTheArts. Pete coined that phrase. Our music student of the month evolved from that. Then we did teacher of the month. To show a little love to the schools and people involved in education.”
With permission from Van Nort’s widow, Barnette contacted the group Music In Our Schools and collaborated with Fairbanks Arts Association to sponsor a raffle for the guitar.
“I knew he was such a big fan of music in our schools,” Barnette said. “Music can tell a story. To lose that, oh my gosh.”
Supporters bought all 400 raffle tickets. Kerry Tully was the lucky winner.
The money raised benefits the Music In Our Schools campaign, an organization that supports music programs in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District. Proceeds will help support students’ access to music, according to Erin Janoso, one of the organizers.
Janoso started voicing her support for music education in schools after the Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board cut elementary instrumental programs in March 2022.
As an adult who now plays trumpet in the Fairbanks Community Band and the University of Alaska Fairbanks Wind Ensemble, she said music programs were important to her when she was in school and she hated the thought of those programs being taken away from students.
“Fairbanks is such an incredibly musical and artsy town, and that culture gets us through the long, dark nights of wintertime, brings us together and creates community,” she said.
Music also gives residents a reason to stay and be proud of the culture of Fairbanks, she added.
Jess Pena, director of Fairbanks Arts Association, said FAA was “thrilled to host the raffle in support of music in our schools.”
“It’s an important time to highlight the value that music education has in our schools and on students’ lives,” she said. “While March is a time we emphasize this during Music In Our Schools month, it’s a conversation we should be having all year round — how we can better support music education opportunities for students across the district.”
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.