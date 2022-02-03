Let the guessing begin. Tickets are on sale now for the 106th Nenana Ice Classic 2022.
An estimated 200 red Nenana Ice Classic buckets have been distributed statewide. The buckets are easily recognizable.
This annual guessing game allows anyone to guess when the ice on the Tanana River will break up, at Nenana. Ticket buyers who choose the right minute may win thousands of dollars. All they have to do is buy tickets at $2.50 apiece, fill in the predicted date and time, put the ticket in the red can, and wait for breakup. Tickets remain on sale now through April 5.
This popular event began in 1917 when railroad workers spent $800 guessing when the ice would break up. The tradition continues today, more than 100 years later.
The tripod, erected at Nenana’s annual Tripod Day celebration, is planted two feet into the Tanana River ice, between the highway bridge and the railroad bridge at Nenana, just upriver from the Nenana River tributary. It is 300 feet from shore and connected to a clock the stops when the ice goes out.
A team of Ice Classic workers process each ticket by hand. The tickets are sorted, checked, rechecked, recorded and checked again. When the ice moves on the Tanana River and trips the clock, the winning ticket can be located immediately.
In 2021, winners shared $125,000 in prize money. In 2019, one person won $311,652. Over the past 105 years, $14,531,540 has been paid in prize money.
Proceeds from the annual guessing game also fund three scholarships for students and provide donations to the Nenana Volunteer Fire Department, Nenana Public Library, Nenana City School student trips and functions. The Nenana Ice Classic has even helped purchase musical instruments for the school’s music department. Nenana Ice Classic has, over the year, supported KUAC, Shriners Hospitals, American Cancer Society, the Boy Scouts of America in Fairbanks, camps for kids and more.
“I hope sales are good,” said director Cherrie Forness. “We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.”
Usually, about 100 people sign up to be part of the Ice Pool, workers who count tickets by hand. Two years ago, that number was cut substantially, due to Covid-19 and the need for distancing. Last year, only about 55 people signed up, perhaps thinking numbers were limited again. Forness hopes to be back to normal in 2022.
Here is the first clue for 2022: the ice measured only 27 inches thick on Jan. 13.
“It’s pretty thin actually,” Forness said.
The ice usually gets thicker throughout the winter, with the average thickness being 42 inches on April 1. Of course, that all depends on temperature, snow cover, wind. The ice can melt on top, due to weather conditions, and on the bottom due to water flow.
Ice thickness will be measured again in mid-February, she said.
After the tripod is raised at Tripod Days in early March, the ice will be measured weekly. In April, ice thickness will be measured twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays.
More information at www.nenanaakiceclassic.com.