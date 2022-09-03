Mt. McKinley Bank employees raised and donated enough cabbages to feed 25 people. Samantha Kirstein of the Fairbanks Community Food Bank graciously accepted the donation. “The real value is the inspiration this will be for other people,” she said.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.