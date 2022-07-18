The second annual Kids Literacy Farmers Market, a free event to promote reading to elementary school-aged children and their families, will be held 3-6 p.m. Thursday at Weeks Field, next to Noel Wien Library, 1215 Cowles St.
More than 600 people attended the premiere event in 2021. This year the market will host more than 40 community partners, who will provide fun, literacy-based activities for elementary school children and their families at this outdoor event.
Molly of Denali will be there to visit with families from 3-4 p.m. Other participants include Learning Inside Out Network (LION), Fairbanks Native Association, Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, Noel Wien Library’s Berry Room, the Bookmobile, Stars of Gold Readers, Fairbanks Children’s Museum, Americorps VISTA of Fairbanks, and dozens of other tables. Some will offer free book giveaways.
Each child who completes a literacy activity at any booth will receive a “kindness coin” to spend at a farmer’s market filled with fresh, locally grown produce just for kids.
Stars of Gold Readers is a community-wide, collaborative organization that promotes all students reading on grade level by the end of third grade. The group recognizes the importance of community support to promote quality teaching for every student in every setting every day from birth. The group’s goal is to support community solutions and help families succeed in their critical roles as first teachers and best advocates.
LION, the Learning Inside Out Network, supports education and creative collaboration between people who are inside and outside of Alaska jails and prisons. This grassroots group catalyzes community wellness projects and advocates for those affected by incarceration. The group’s Inside Out Storylab promotes reading and writing, and aids in recovery, reentry and healing from trauma.
Attendees at this second annual outdoor event can sign up for a free public library card, available to all residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
“A public library card is an important milestone for the success of young readers and can inspire a lifelong love of reading,” according to Melissa Harter, director of libraries for the borough.
Fairbanks North Star Borough public libraries is dedicated to working within the community to ensure the success of all students and to improving the quality of life for all residents of the borough.
The hope is that this event will spark an interest in reading and the curiosity to continue learning, especially for the youngest attendees.
Last year’s 3,000 Kindness Coins sold out within the first hour and were then regularly replenished when kids spent them all at the market. More coins are expected to be added this year.
This is a chance for parents and children to celebrate all things reading, and to enjoy some locally grown produce.