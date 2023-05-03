A nonprofit agency and a classroom of middle schoolers joined forces this year, and they both benefitted.

The result of that collaboration is one of the centerpieces on display at today’s “Celebration of Learning” at Tri-Valley School in Healy. The day is devoted to showing off what K-12 students learned this year.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.