A nonprofit agency and a classroom of middle schoolers joined forces this year, and they both benefitted.
The result of that collaboration is one of the centerpieces on display at today’s “Celebration of Learning” at Tri-Valley School in Healy. The day is devoted to showing off what K-12 students learned this year.
Middle school engineering students designed and built a storage box for the bases of Kids In Motion’s new pipe and drape system. These are portable black curtains used during special events.
Kids In Motion is a longtime nonprofit in the Denali Borough that hosts a myriad of programs to encourage kids to stay active and healthy. It also supports the arts.
Kids In Motion originally purchased black curtains back in 1997. They are used regularly for Motion Sensors Dance performances every year and for many school events, including graduation and other special gatherings. Kids In Motion purchased new curtains the year Covid hit.
The new curtains are taller, the poles are black (instead of silver) and the bases are black (instead of silver).
Those early silver bases were stored in a plywood box built by Americorps volunteer Hannah Dembroski long ago. The hope was that the new storage unit could be lined with carpeting or felt to limit scratching of the heavy black bases. It needed to be sturdy, mobile and allow easy stacking of the bases.
Enter Mark Martin’s middle school engineering class. He wanted students to treat this project like a real job, from beginning to end.
In the interest of full disclosure, readers should know that I am the longtime president of Kids In Motion. So I met with students to provide details that I thought were important in this design. They asked good questions and I left feeling confident in their abilities. Kids In Motion paid for all materials.
When I next met with them, student had completed several designs they thought would meet our needs. Among themselves, they voted for the top three designs. Those were the designs students presented to me.
They paid remarkable attention to detail, choosing handles easy to grab and sturdy wheels for moving the box to various venues at the school.
After hearing their presentations, I chose the design I liked the best — and asked to adopt a few features from some of the other designs. They went to work.
Last month, the Kids In Motion board was invited to the big reveal in the school shop.
“This partnership worked out tremendously for both parties,” said Kids In Motion board member Megan Scoles. “I think the kids learned a great deal and Kids In Motion received a very durable, useful and smart storage box.
“The kids did a fantastic job with how to properly utilize the space for maximum storage capabilities,” Scoles said.
The new curtains, poles and bases are a much better quality and better fit for what they are used for. But they did bring some challenges.
“The bases, rods and curtains are heavier and we have more pieces,” she said. “We needed a better way to store and transport them.”
Middle school engineering students successfully met that challenge.
Middle school engineering students include Hatcher Davis, Alyssa Guhrt, Gene Haugen, Hiram Stone, Kael Evans, Kelty Stainbrook, Logyn Randall, Maddox Stoepler, Montana Lucas and Rita Jacobs.