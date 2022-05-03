Three extraordinary Fairbanks women will be recognized this week at the 25th annual Women of Distinction awards, sponsored by the Farthest North Girl Scouts Council and Mt. McKinley Bank.
Honorees for 2022 include the Rev. Anna Frank, Dorothy Laiti and Lisa Sundborg. They will be recognized at a formal dinner on Thursday at the Westmark Gold Room. The evening also features a silent auction. Tickets are available for $100 each. Sponsorship tables are also available by calling 907-456-4782.
The program began in 1997 to honor women who make contributions to the community, either publicly or behind the scenes. They all make Interior Alaska a better place to live, and they represent positive role models for young girls.
The evening is also a fundraiser for Girl Scouts in northern Alaska. Funds from previous years events help extend scouting to previously under-served girls and increase services to local and rural Girl Scout troops.
There’s a new storyteller this year. Joane Johnson will interview each honoree and then share their stories the evening of the event. Emcee Randi Carnahan is back. The event has been on hiatus for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We’re pleased to add three more women to our distinguished group that now totals 84 women,” said Suellen Nelles, Farthest North Girl Scout Council executive director. “Women of Distinction not only celebrates the contributions these woman have made to our community, this fundraiser promoted the valuable Girl Scout program in northern Alaska.”
Here are the Women of Distinction 2022:
Anna Frank
Anna Frank was the first Indigenous woman in the world to be ordained into the Episcopal priesthood. She was priest for the diocese for 39 years before retiring at the age of 74, but she continues her priest duties today. She is the Archdeacon of the Interior for the Episcopal Diocese of Alaska and also first chief of Denakkanaaga, Inc., an organization that advocates for Native elders in Interior Alaska.
Her professions over the years include postmaster, health aide, and drug and alcohol addiction counselor. Originally from Old Minto, she was one of 13 children, raised in a subsistence lifestyle. She and her husband Richard Frank were married for 57 years and raised four children. In 2005, they were named Alaska Federation of Natives Elders of the Year.
Dorothy Laiti
Every summer, Dorothy Laiti walks 1 million steps. That’s just one of many goals she accomplishes every year.
She has the ability to bring people together. That has served her well in her position as a school secretary and in all the projects she helps organize. Laiti has been a “wish grantor” since 2002 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Her ability to mobilize others to help with the wishes leaves everyone feeling that they have been part of something valuable.
She is well known as a volunteer in the hockey community, a sport her children have played and enjoyed. She has been a determined advocate in both the boys and girls programs, with her greatest influence on the girls, who traditionally are underrepresented.
She also raises awareness for breast cancer through Making Strides for Breast Cancer and plans fashion shows to support local charities.
Lisa Sundborg
Lisa Sundborg is a lifelong Alaskan who grew up in North Pole. She is a force for good, a mover and shaker who helps many nonprofit organizations in their quest to better our community.
She started working in the family business, Alaska Petroleum, and watched it grow from one truck home delivery to more than 20 trucks. She jumped into philanthropy and put her love and knowledge of events, good food, and fundraising to good use. For more than 15 years, she has directed the Queen of Hearts Poker Tournament and raised more than $400,000 to benefit the American Heart Association.
She can easily spearhead an event for 1,000 people. She helped establish The Children’s Museum Exploration of Food and Wine event, supports the Boy Scouts annual Citizen of the Year event, and lines up presenters for Rotary Club meetings and events. The Elks Club of Fairbanks relies on her every year for the Laughlin Golf Tournament benefiting the Wounded Warrior Project. The list of agencies and non-profits she helps is extensive.