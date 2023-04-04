If you are considering running the Midnight Sun Run this summer, the annual Couch to 10K program is a great way to prepare for the popular 6.2-mile race.

The in-person program begins Monday, April 17, and Wednesday, April 19, and is every Monday and Wednesday thereafter in the weeks leading up to the Midnight Sun Run on June 24 at 10 p.m. Proceeds from the race benefit Fairbanks Resource Agency, a nonprofit organization championing individuals with disabilities since 1967.

