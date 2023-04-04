If you are considering running the Midnight Sun Run this summer, the annual Couch to 10K program is a great way to prepare for the popular 6.2-mile race.
The in-person program begins Monday, April 17, and Wednesday, April 19, and is every Monday and Wednesday thereafter in the weeks leading up to the Midnight Sun Run on June 24 at 10 p.m. Proceeds from the race benefit Fairbanks Resource Agency, a nonprofit organization championing individuals with disabilities since 1967.
Participants must attend one of the weekly workouts to complete the program attendance requirements. Most people choose to attend both.
The workout starts at 5:30 p.m. each Monday and Wednesday. On Week One, the workout is 30 minutes long. Each week, five minutes is added to the workout until 60 minutes is reached. The remaining sessions are all 60 minutes.
Each week, participants will receive emails describing the week’s routes along with reminders and tips.
Everyone who completes the program earns free Midnight Sun Run registration. That means completing eight weeks — you can only miss one week and still qualify — although that doesn’t mean you can’t finish the program.
Here’s what to expect at a typical workout:
• Check in with a Couch to 10K volunteer. It is important to record your attendance to determine whether you receive a free race registration.
• At check-in you will receive a ticket for door prizes, given out at the end of each workout.
• Warm-up exercises begin at 5:30 p.m. This consists of simple dynamic stretching, etc. If you miss the warm-up, you are encouraged to do it on your own, before heading to the course. Tips are posted on the website.
• Organizer Wendy Cloyd will go over the route and talk about workout goals. Workout time begins when participants head out on the court.
• Because each person completes the route at their own pace, participants finish at staggered times. But when the majority of people return, there will be a group cool down stretch.
• Door prizes will be drawn after cool down.
Organizers suggest doing at least three 20-minute workouts each week until this program officially begins. That can include walking, jogging, running, riding a stationary bike, doing yoga, for example.
Also, a word of warning. It is unrealistic to think you can be ready to complete a 10K (6.2 miles) if you only do one workout per week. If you choose to attend only one, you should complete the rest on your own. The weekly email you receive will provide ideas of how to do that. You can use a tracking app to keep track of your time and progress. Just take a screenshot of your completed workout and mail it to racedirector@fra-alaska.net. If you are using a watch, take a picture of your workout and email it.
Couch to 10K T-shirts are available, so stop by the Fairbanks Resource Agency at 805 Airport Way, to pick up a T-shirt. Stop at the front desk and ask for Wendy. T-shirts will also be available at the work-outs.
Questions or need support? Call Wendy Cloyd at the Fairbanks Resource Agency at 907 456-8901.
If you miss a week, you can make it up in one of two ways: Participate in a local 5K or other race. See the Running Club North website at www.runningclubnorth.org. Once you complete the race, share that information with Wendy Cloyd. Or, do a makeup workout on your own and use a tracking app to record your time. Take a screenshot of your app showing your workout tine and email it to racedirector@fra-alaska.net.
Once you complete the program, you will receive instructions on how to get free registration.
Foundation Health Partners sponsors this program.