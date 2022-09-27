If you’re a gal and you like to read, consider sharing that love of reading with fourth graders.
The nonprofit program “Gals Read” is in desperate need of gals to read to fourth-grade students for the lunch program that begins Oct. 3. The popular program’s purpose is to show children that reading is fun and that many adults enjoy reading.
When a person reads for pleasure, they’re more likely to read regularly, seriously and skillfully, according to the “Guys Read Gals Read” website. To help foster lifelong reading, “Guys Read Gals Read” exposes children to an array of books that are age appropriate and pleasurable to read.
Here’s how it works. Volunteers donate four half-hour sessions during a two-week period to read to students for 20 minutes while they eat their lunches, usually in the school library. With set-up and take-down, each visit requires about one hour of volunteer time.
Volunteers work in pairs. One volunteer reads and the other volunteer mans the overhead projector that displays the pre-selected graphic novel book pages on a screen so students can follow along.
Usually time allotted is not enough to read the entire book. The hope is that students will then check out the book to finish the story themselves.
Guys Read Gals Read provides books for each school.
Gals Read is totally flexible.
If a volunteer can only read for one week? No problem. If a volunteer can only read on certain days or in certain parts of the Fairbanks area? No problem. Just let the volunteer coordinator know.
There is a small amount of training that happens before a volunteer goes to a school. That takes about an hour and includes tips about running the projector, reading to a crowd, etc. Training videos are available on the website.
Here is where the program really needs help: North Pole, Two Rivers, military bases and many other schools in town. The Gals Read sessions begin on Oct. 3.
This whole program began with “Guys Read” in 2006. Every year, men volunteer to visit local schools and read with fourth-grade boys. The program soon expanded to include girls and women reading to fourth-grade girls.
Studies show that in fourth grade, many students stop reading for pleasure, and their reading test scores begin dropping. This program aims to change that. Thousands of children have benefitted from this program over the years.
The Covid pandemic put a damper on in-person presentations, and videos were made available on the website, GuysGalsRead.org. Check out some of the videos on the website to see books chosen in the past.
If you can help, contact Heidi Shepard, Gals Read Coordinator, at 907 590-1570.
