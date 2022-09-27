Gals Read

Kris Capps/News-Miner

Sarah Durand was a 2017 volunteer reader for Gals Read, a program aimed at fourth-grade girls.

 Kris Capps/News-Miner

If you’re a gal and you like to read, consider sharing that love of reading with fourth graders.

The nonprofit program “Gals Read” is in desperate need of gals to read to fourth-grade students for the lunch program that begins Oct. 3. The popular program’s purpose is to show children that reading is fun and that many adults enjoy reading.

