If the crowd of kids at the starting line was any indication, the inaugural Teeny Tini-Triathlon at Tonglen Lake Lodge, just outside Denali Park, was a huge success.
About a dozen young competitors between the ages of 4 and 8 lined up, ready to race. They pedaled their bikes .2 miles. Older kids rode mountain bikes. Younger kids rode balance bikes, using their legs to push their two wheels down the trail. Then they dropped the bikes, ran .2 miles on foot, and ended by jumping into the lake. The only requirement was to get neck-deep in the water.
Their reward? Chocolate chip cookies for everyone. One young competitor looked at the pile of cookies and said, “Can I have an apple instead?”
Earlier, adults lined up for the 10th annual Tonglen Tini-Triathlon. This casual, light-hearted race has become a local tradition over the past decade.
The adults began their contest by diving into the lake first and swimming a short distance. Then, they rode their bicycles down the back roads almost all the way to Denali Park Village, then all the way back up the hill, for a total of four miles. That’s when they dropped the bicycles and then ran a hilly trails section for 2.6 miles.
Friends and neighbors enthusiastically cheered every runner who crossed the finish line.
This was Tonglen Lake Lodge’s annual Fourth of July celebration, a gathering of community for fun, food, and live music by Solar Gain. The races were followed by a backyard barbecue and beer/cocktail tasting by Denali Brewing/Denali Spirits.
The weather cooperated and it was sunny and hot. A light breeze kept mosquitoes away. It was a happy homegrown family day.
