If the crowd of kids at the starting line was any indication, the inaugural Teeny Tini-Triathlon at Tonglen Lake Lodge, just outside Denali Park, was a huge success.

About a dozen young competitors between the ages of 4 and 8 lined up, ready to race. They pedaled their bikes .2 miles. Older kids rode mountain bikes. Younger kids rode balance bikes, using their legs to push their two wheels down the trail. Then they dropped the bikes, ran .2 miles on foot, and ended by jumping into the lake. The only requirement was to get neck-deep in the water.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.