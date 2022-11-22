The annual Alaska Peace Officer Association (APOA) food drive for the Fairbanks Community Food Bank gets bigger every year.
On Monday, three departments — Alaska State Troopers, Fairbanks city police and North Pole police — collected 96,953 pounds of food for those in need.
“It is an honor to work with each and every one of you,” said Anne Weaver, director of the food bank. “You brought in more food than we’re going to give out to 10,000 households in two days.”
“Every single can and dollar helps,” she added.
The food bank collects and redistributes donated food to individuals and agencies in the greater Fairbanks area.
Local law enforcement departments enjoy a bit of good-hearted competition every year during this food drive. This is the fourth year.
APOA first set a record when it raised 55,000 pounds/cash. Then APOA smashed that record the following year when it donated 64,000 pounds/cash.
This week for 2022, APOA donated 96,953 pounds. That includes 23,738 pounds from Fairbanks City Police, 35,659 pounds from North Pole Police, and 37,556 pounds from Alaska State Troopers.
Plenty of good-natured ribbing goes on between departments during this competition, along with some secretive fundraising on the side in an effort to surprise competing colleagues in other departments.
This year, Alaska State Troopers received the Superheroes plaque for donating the most food to the food bank, through APOA.
Capt. Eric Spitzer accepted the award for Alaska State Troopers and thanked the food bank for providing resources that allow troopers to help families in need.
“These food boxes are really appreciated,” he said.
They are especially important for families this year, he said, due to inflation and the high cost of fuel oil.
He also thanked the community of Fairbanks, which regularly donates to food drives like this one.
“I’m even more thankful for the generosity of the community of Fairbanks,” he said. “I’ve never seen people come out like this before.”
The food bank provides a “law enforcement box” to any officer who requests it when they see a family in need.
“We don’t need any details,” Weaver said. The food bank only needs the number of people in the family, and they will create a food box immediately for the officer to deliver.
