‘The Great Alone” is a feature-length independent documentary film that tells the inspiring comeback story of Iditarod champion Lance Mackey.
The film will be screened, free of charge, at the Noel Wien Library Auditorium at 7 p.m. Wednesday. This is the third program of the Tanana Yukon Historical Society for the 2022-2023 season.
The film explores one man’s obsession with the feat of driving dogs over long distances in Alaska, focusing on the late Lance Mackey, a four-time winner of the Iditarod. According to a news release, it is “a touching film” that takes you into the mind and life of a dog-loving dog driver.
“Shot on the Iditarod Trail, it celebrates the story of a champion, from his happiest childhood to ultimately fateful struggles with cancer,” the release states.
The Tanana Yukon Historical Society’s mission is to collect and share state and local historical knowledge through public lectures and events; historical preservation and cultural resource and management projects; historical grant writing and administration; and operation of the Wickersham House Museum at Pioneer Park.
Here is what is scheduled in the months ahead.
March 22, “Ice Palace,” the 1960 historical drama based on Edna Ferber’s novel. Sort out fact from fiction and enjoy a visual replay of Fairbanks and the Northward building. Pro
- gram will be held at Noel Wien Library Auditorium,
- April 26, Ray Bonnell, “Capturing the Interior and Alaska Through Sketches and Historical Research.” Program will be held at Noel Wien Library Auditorium.
All Tanana Yukon Historical Society events are free and open to the public.