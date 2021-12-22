Ten years ago, Martha and David Tomeo launched a ski program for elementary students in the Denali Borough. They built the program from scratch and now leave it in the capable hands of a new leader.
“David and I started it together as another activity for kids to get exercise and appreciate the place where we live,” Martha Tomeo said. “It was something we both love.”
She works as the school librarian at Tri-Valley School and soon became the prime organizer of the program. It began in 2011 and quickly became a popular after school winter activity. It introduces the sport of cross-country skiing and promotes physical activity.
Kids don’t have to own ski gear as the program provides it. Once a week, after school, they ski a series of trails on a large parcel of land adjacent to Tri-Valley School.
“It’s actually perfect for us,” Tomeo said last year. “It’s right out the door. There are nice, really flat loops in the wooded areas just behind the soccer field. And then there’s the hill between there and the post office.”
With the right snow conditions, the variety of terrain is perfect, she added. Skiers can practice turning, skiing flat and gliding, uphill and downhill. There is even one steep hill.
The program collaborates with other ski groups, coordinating ski meets with ski clubs from around the state. Members will be encouraged to participate in the Winterfest 2022 ski race in February, she said.
“It has grown,” Tomeo said. “There used to be maybe a dozen kids. Now there are consistently 20 kids.”
All the skiers are between third and eighth grade and must be mature enough to ski independently, she said.
The Tomeos got the program going, buying ski equipment with grants from Subway and Alaska Ski Education Foundation. A second grant from the Alaska Ski Education Foundation helped upgrade equipment. All skis, poles and boots are stored in a small trailer kept at Tri-Valley School. High schoolers built the organizing rack inside the trailer. Over the years, student volunteers groomed the local ski trails.
The decision to move on was not easy, Tomeo said.
“I just ripped the bandaid off,” she said. “I can still join in anytime and help coach. It will let other people take more ownership. I still love it. But we have a really great core of coaches. It’s just good timing.”
Current volunteer coaches who mentor young skiers include Sierra McLane, Jamie Milliken and Shannon Coykendall.
She officially “passed the poles” to Lauren Legrismith, who is the new coordinator. Legrismith works as a first-grade teacher at Tri-Valley School.
“While I love skiing with students, this is really a good time for me to step back and make sure the program continues to thrive under other leadership,” Tomeo said. “The biggest bummer was that it was too cold for my last official practice last week.”
Another project Tomeo launched continues — creating and placing trail markers at ski trails. The middle school is building the signs in class. The plan is to install them by July 2022.
“It’s so rewarding to see how much this program started over 10 years ago has grown,” she said. “Kids will keep skiing and enjoying outdoor winter recreation together.”
Current and past skiers signed a thank you card for Tomeo, which made for an emotional farewell. It said, “Thank you for your dedication to Ski Club, for making fun times, learning opportunities, and skiing open to past, present and future students. Love, the skiers.”
The Denali Junior Nordic Ski program operates under the umbrella of the longtime nonprofit Kids In Motion.