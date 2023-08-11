Sixty-two years ago, some Lathrop High School troublemakers filled teacher Doris Ray’s classroom with truckloads of willow bushes.
They had just tossed her bouquet of pussy willows out the classroom window and were ordered to go retrieve it. Teacher Doris Ray loved pussy willows. They took that replacement order to the next level soon thereafter, filling pickup trucks with willow bushes and branches and cramming them all into her classroom.
Doris Ray must have forgiven them because at least one of those ruffians, longtime retired Fairbanksan Jeff Cook, attended her 96th birthday this week in Seattle. He was among 30 former students, from Fairbanks, Alaska and the Pacific Northwest, who attended the special event. One attendee dubbed the Fairbanks contingent “The Doris Ray Fan Club.”
They celebrated both her birthday and the recent publication of her new book “Finding Savoonga: Letters From The Edge of America.” Published by Gatekeeper Press, the book is available on Amazon.
Throughout the book, Doris and her late husband Charles “Tod” Ray, describe their extraordinary experiences teaching from 1951 to 1954 in the remote Yupik Village of Savoonga, on St. Lawrence Island, a desolate, wind-swept island in the Bering Sea. The village had no airport, no roads, infrequent mail, and little contact with the outside world.
The Rays were two of only three white people in Savoonga. In letters to their families in the Lower 48, the young couple described teaching children who spoke no English, melting ice for water, fighting a frightening measles epidemic, receiving groceries by ship once a year while villagers hunted walrus for survival, and forming close friendships with villagers.
“Our lives have become so vastly different from anything we have ever experienced,” Doris wrote to her mother.
The couple moved to New York City three years later, where Tod earned a doctorate at Columbia Unviersity. But they could not resist returning to Alaska and ended up living in Fairbanks for 40 years.
Tod passed away in 2020 after 68 years of marriage and Doris Ray now lives at the Horizon House retirement community on Capitol Hill in Seattle. Her former Fairbanks students had hoped to bring the author north for the special celebration, but when that proved unrealistic, they all went to her instead. They, of course, are all seniors themselves now. They all agree that Doris Ray was a phenomenal teacher.
“Everyone says ‘She’s the best teacher I ever had,’” Cook said.
“She taught us to look beyond our textbooks,” said Paneen Gordon Davidson, Lathrop High School Class of 1962, a transplanted Alaskan now living on Mercer Island. “Ever since then, I have ‘looked beyond’ in my life. Doris Ray taught me how to think, and the positive effect of her teaching was passed on to my children.”
“Doris Ray was animated and she had a wonderful sense of humor,” said Sue Sherwood Wilken, also a Lathrop alum and a former Fairbanks School Board member. “She had so much energy and it energized the class.”
“Doris was a special teacher who cared about and motivated students and brought American history to life,” said Cook, who helped arrange the gathering. “We are having this party to honor Doris’s new book, to thank her for making a difference in our lives, and to show her how much we care and love her.”
By the way, he shared blame for the pussy willow prank back in 1961 with Bill Bettis, David Roberts and Bruce Gross.
It was the class ahead of them that caused the real trouble, he said.
“They had CB Bettisworth, Andy Warwick, Billy Bob Allen,” Cook said. “They were always getting in trouble.”
Sometimes Cook’s class, the class of 1962, suffered as a result. Then he confessed that when he was in Doris Ray’s class, he became a troublemaker as well.
A story about that pussy willow prank ran in the school newspaper The Paystreak in 1961. He shared a copy, along with the letters of apology that he and Bill Bettis wrote.
There’s a photo of Doris Ray sitting amongst the forest in her classroom, in the Paystreak story. Here’s part of the caption: “Frantic when she first saw the forest in her room, she now looks at the brighter side of the picture. That, of course, is that the branches make good clubs!”