Shopping at Forget-Me-Not Bookstore is like going on a treasure hunt. You never know what you are going to find.
The bookstore at 517 Gaffney Road is part of the Literacy Council of Alaska. Proceeds from sales help support literacy programs, which include adult education, GED training, English language learning, citizenship classes, after school programs, tutoring, education and career planning, and more.
Forget-Me-Not Books will hold its first storewide, half-off sale in two years from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Items in the back of the building that have not been displayed on shelves yet are also on sale.
Books are not the only treasures to be found here. There are puzzles, games and other items that people donate to the store throughout the year. The special sales help make room for more donations in the future.
Quite often, estates donate books and other items and staff members must determine their value. For example, someone recently donated an entire stamp collection. Forget-Me-Not is seeking a volunteer who knows stamps to help determine value of this once treasured possession.
A local volunteer comes in once a week and prices record albums that are donated to the store. A recent donation of 600-700 albums keeps him busy.
The bookstore has a special section of books — more than 1,000 of them — that are primarily sold online. These books include Alaskana, vintage, rare and used books that are often sought by collectors. Artisans with Northwoods Book Arts Guild visit every month to repair valuable books before they can be sold.
CDs and DVDs are also donated. All are cleaned and repaired as needed before being put on a display shelf for sale.
Looking for a puzzle? There are boxes and boxes of puzzles. Thank employees who regularly take home donated puzzles and put them together, to ensure no pieces are missing. Other donations include artwork, greeting cards, mugs, jewelry and other small items.
Sometimes items are inadvertently donated, slipped between pages of books. Employees going through donated books have found bookmarks, money, birth certificates, postcards, even dried marijuana. Every stuffed animal that is donated is washed and sanitized first.
Bit by bit, these items are all displayed on shelves in the store for sale.
“It’s kind of a treasure hunt to find the person who wants that treasure,” said Jackie Stormer, who handles Alaskana and rare and valuable books. “Sometimes it’s just cool stuff that is hard to price. Our community is very generous and a lot is donated. We want the Literacy Council to benefit.”
The bookstore also shares donations with other nonprofit groups. It has shared books with the Read On The Fly program at Fairbanks International Airport, the lobby of Explore Fairbanks, elementary schools, community and school libraries, Fairbanks Pioneer Home, Fairbanks Native Association, Fairbanks Correctional Facility, and other local organizations.
Some agencies and individuals leave a wish list of books they are searching for, and employees at Forget-Me-Not always keep an eye out for books on that list.
That turns into a treasure hunt for employees, every day.
If Forget-Me-Not is a good place to give books, it is also a good place to buy books. When money is spent here, it goes to a good cause — literacy programs.
For more information call 907-456-6212.