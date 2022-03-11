Eileen Houger will celebrate her 100th birthday on Saturday with a small gathering of friends and family.
So much has changed since she moved to Alaska 70 years ago, but according to her daughter, she never dwelled on those changes. She was too busy. When she first arrived in Alaska, with two little children in tow, she and her husband Beryl moved to Elim, where he taught school.
A year later, they homesteaded in the North Pole area, on Johnson Road. The Homestead Act allowed them to carve out 160 acres, right next to another family member. They grew oats, barley, Timothy hay and borne grass. They also raised some cows, pigs, chickens, quail and geese.
This was before Johnson Road was constructed, so they had to hike into their homestead regularly.
“I don’t remember when they got electricity, but I know they got their phone in 1982,” said daughter Beverly Parrot.
According to Beverly, her mother never talks much about changes she has seen over the past 100 years.
“She is pretty accommodating to change,” she said. “But she didn’t embrace computers. She couldn’t really figure out computers.”
They lived in a quonset hut on their homestead for a couple winters, then built a log house, Beverly said. Her dad taught school in a building that now houses the North Star Volunteer Fire Department.
Beverly remembers eating a lot of bear growing up.
“She (her mother) would try to keep bears around till Dad got home, so he could shoot the bear,” she recalled. “We would then have that bear throughout the winter. We ate a lot of bear meat. Not so much moose, mainly bear.”
That house burned down in 1959.
Beverly said the blaze happened on March 13 when the temperature had dropped to 50 degrees below zero. Eileen Houger grabbed the two children who weren’t in school and they walked to their uncle’s homestead nearby. They only had one car at the time and it was used for her husband to drive to work every day. The only thing she was able to save from the fire was her wedding photos.
She played the piano for North Pole Assembly of God Church and even served as secretary of the church for awhile. She is the mother of four children and nurtured a huge garden over the years.
She used to love to travel. She and her husband would drive to Minnesota in the summers to visit family. One of her sons became a missionary and she loved to visit him in Indonesia.
The new centenarian will celebrate her special day with a small gathering of friends and family. There will be singing, her daughter said, and lots of laughing.
“She always sees the silver lining in all life’s troubles,” Beverly said. “I think that’s probably the thing that’s kept her stable. Finding joy.”