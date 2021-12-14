Too many students in Fairbanks go hungry. Effie Kokrine Charter School is doing something about that and hosting a food drive for the school’s food pantry this week.
At Effie Kokrine, the food pantry is called Ashton’s Nest, named after former student Ashton Ishnook. He was 17 years old and about to graduate high school when he died in a gunshot accident at home in 2020.
During his young life, he often worried about his classmates going hungry, according to his mother.
“He died a month before graduation,” said his mother, Sharon Ishnook.
She is helping spearhead the food drive in memory of her son.
“This was something that was important to him,” said Kadie Cook, administrative secretary at Effie Kokrine. “This nest would have been something he would have been involved in.”
The Nest, now known as Ashton’s Nest, has become a critical component of life at Effie Kokrine, which serves 140 students in grades 7-12.
“If students need food, The Nest is always open,” Cook said. “We send meals home with students. We provide food for their families. We also put hygiene items in The Nest as well, not just groceries. Also, if they need shampoo, conditioner, socks, lotion. Any students who need anything, we always have it.”
When monetary donations or grant funds allow, Ashton’s Nest can also provide fresh fruits and vegetables and meat.
“It’s been a really good thing for our school,” Cook said.
Ashton’s Nest is currently managed by junior high school students, who have taken it on as a 4H project. Teachers refer students in need and junior high students put together boxes for delivery. Nest boxes will depend on student needs, but may include nonperishable items, fresh produce, dairy products, frozen meat, shampoo, soap, notebooks, pencils, etc.
Students who are referred are those suffering from extreme hunger; those who quickly eat all their food and ask for more; who regularly ask teachers and others for food; or are obviously in need of hygiene products and school supplies.
The student population at Effie Kokrine is more than 70% Alaska Native, so Ashton’s Nest also tries to include Indigenous foods, like moose, dried fish and pilot bread, whenever possible, according to the school website.
Ashton’s Nest feeds families who are experiencing food insecurities.
“A lot of families are struggling, but nobody talks about it,” Sharon Ishnook said.
Some kids belong to families struggling financially, some students are couch surfers and other are students living on their own.
Ishook inspected the school’s food pantry herself and found shelves need to be filled. That’s when she launched the food drive with cooperation from the school.
She recruited her Native corporation, the Bering Straits Native Corporation, which is helping with a food drive this week, she said.
Anyone who wants to help can bring food or monetary donations to the school at 601 Loftus Road. The school has a special account set aside for donations to Ashton’s Nest. Dry goods are best, Ishnook said.
When snacks are donated, those sometimes help the basketball teams when they hold late practices.
“We use it for every student during the day,” Cook said.
“Our kids are our future,” Sharon Ishnook said. “Kids that have no food have nothing to look forward to when they are hungry.”