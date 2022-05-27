The annual Alaska Peace Officers Association (APOA) food drive for the Fairbanks Community Food Bank will now be known as the Glenn Hackney Memorial Food Drive.
The board of directors for the Farthest North Chapter of the APOA proposed the name change to help carry on the legacy that Glenn Hackney provided for the city of Fairbanks. Hackney, a longtime volunteer, dedicated his life to making the city of Fairbanks a better place to live. He was renowned for his positive attitude and bright disposition. He recently died at the age of 97.
Hackney had a huge impact on the food bank through his selfless service, said Alaska State Trooper Sgt. Chuck Inderrieden, president of the Farthest North APOA chapter.
“We will continue that legacy,” he said.