It’s time to enter the popular annual Mr./Mrs. Facejacket Contest, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Malemute Saloon in Ester. Every penny of this family-friendly fundraiser goes to the Fairbanks Community Food Bank.
In addition, this is the annual pro-glitter versus anti-glitter battle, to determine whether organizer Nick Adkins gets his beard glittered for the entire contest. That is also up to the public, which can vote via a donation on a GoFundMe site for or against his daughter glittering his beard. All those funds also go to the Fairbanks Community Food Bank.
But first, back to the Facejacket Contest. You can enter any of these categories: mustache, goatee, mutton chops, business facejacket (2 inches or less), medium facejacket (2-8 inches), long facejacket (longer than 8 inches), freestyle facejacket/mustache. Winners from all these classes compete for the title of Mr. Facejacket 2023.
Local businesses have donated prizes for each category.
There is also a Mrs. Facejacket contest, so ladies can enter with real or fake facejackets. Those entries are always super creative.
Anyone can register in person or online ahead of time. There is a $10 entry fee for each category. Go to the Fairbanks Community Food Bank website for details or the Mr. Facejacket Contest on Facebook.
As for the glitter battle, I don’t remember Nick Adkins ever winning this contest. Every year, his daughter Finley wins enough donations to turn his beard into a sparking sea of bright colors.
“Bean needs $4,000 this year to glitter my Facejacket and I have to double that to stop her,” said Adkins on the GoFundMe site. The pro glitter fans were up to $1,320 as of Tuesday.
“I want to see Nick sparkle again,” wrote one happy donor.
As of Tuesday, the anti-glitter fund stood at a whopping $20, so Adkins’ personal facejacket may soon be sparkly again.
Nick and Courtney Adkins launched this community event back in 2018. They were owners of Permafrost Beards at the time, a home business that provides all natural beard products Made In Alaska.
That business is now under the ownership of Levi Lewellyn and Colby Wright. Adkins said he and Courtney were very happy to sell the business to a fellow veteran and friend with similar values.
“They are right here in Fairbanks too,” he said. “Levi and Colby love our awesome Fairbanks community too and had competed many times in Mr. Facejacket in years past to help us raise money for the food bank.”
The Adkinses continue organizing the event and Permafrost Beards continues to sponsor and support it.
“Courtney and I still do this because we love our community and especially what the awesome folks do at the Fairbanks Community Food Bank,” Nick said.
With the closure of the Howling Dog this summer, Adkins said they were delighted when the Malemute Saloon offered to host the annual event.
The Adkins are strong supporters of the local community and especially of the Fairbanks Community Food Bank. The food bank truck will be at the Malemute on Saturday so donations of food or cash are also welcome.
We won’t know results of the pro/con glitter contest until that night. As Adkins said, “Come out and find out ... and ‘Keep Your Facejacket On.’ “