Mr. Facejacket finalists

The 20222 finalists for Mr. Facejacket included winners of individual categories, from left, Jesse Crouse, best medium-length beard; Scott McCrea, best business beard; Don Rood, best mustache; Richard Mustain, best freestyle beard; and Dennis Dawson, best long beard. Not pictured is Ron Braman, best goatee. 

 Kris Capps/News-Miner

It’s time to enter the popular annual Mr./Mrs. Facejacket Contest, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Malemute Saloon in Ester. Every penny of this family-friendly fundraiser goes to the Fairbanks Community Food Bank.

In addition, this is the annual pro-glitter versus anti-glitter battle, to determine whether organizer Nick Adkins gets his beard glittered for the entire contest. That is also up to the public, which can vote via a donation on a GoFundMe site for or against his daughter glittering his beard. All those funds also go to the Fairbanks Community Food Bank.

