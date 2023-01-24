FERRY — A raging fire destroyed a lifetime of effort for homesteaders Kathy and Larry Lake, who live in Ferry, a remote neighborhood off the Parks Highway just north of Healy. The unexpected blaze destroyed a structure — their shed/garage/barn — containing 35 years worth of everything they use regularly in everyday life.

“Part of being at a homestead is you gotta know how to fix everything you’ve got,” Kathy Lake said.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.