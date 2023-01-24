FERRY — A raging fire destroyed a lifetime of effort for homesteaders Kathy and Larry Lake, who live in Ferry, a remote neighborhood off the Parks Highway just north of Healy. The unexpected blaze destroyed a structure — their shed/garage/barn — containing 35 years worth of everything they use regularly in everyday life.
“Part of being at a homestead is you gotta know how to fix everything you’ve got,” Kathy Lake said.
Their home was not damaged.
“We were sitting here eating dinner a few nights ago,” she said as she recalled the night of Jan. 17. “All the lights were flashing in here.”
She went online to the Healy Facebook page to ask if anyone in Healy was experiencing power outages. No one reported having a problem.
Her adult son, Robert, stepped outside for a moment, then suddenly ran back inside, yelling “fire!” He grabbed a fire extinguisher and sped back outside. Kathy’s husband, Larry, also sprinted out the door.
Nearby, their 16-foot by 30-foot shed/barn/garage was engulfed in flames. Kathy stayed at the house with their young granddaughter while Larry and Robert tried to save what they could, pulling items that were close to the building away from the fire.
“They were out there for hours, trying to pull away anything they could,” she said. “Larry ran out so fast he was still in his tennis shoes. He got frostbite on one of his feet.”
Meanwhile, motorists along the Parks Highway could see the flames, about five miles distant, and called 911.
“The fire department called me before I even tried to call them,” Lake said. “I told them, ‘It’s almost to the ground already. It’s too late.’”
A fire truck could not make it to the remote parcel anyway. There is no drivable road there.
The Lakes use a snowmachine or four-wheeler to travel from their house to the parking area across the Nenana River, where they park their vehicles. Luckily, the snowmachine was parked outside when the fire started. Three four-wheelers, used for transportation once snow melts, were inside the burning structure.
“Thirty-five years worth of tools, hardware, parts and our chickens,” she said. “We only had six chickens left. We called it our geriatric chicken coop. They were really pets.”
A neighbor lent them a chainsaw, since they lost both of their chainsaws in the fire. Wood, she said, is their primary source of heat.
The Lakes use a solar system for power and are members of Golden Valley Electric Association’s SNAP program.
“The solar is tied into an electrical shed we have up here that has our main panel in it. SuBpanels are in other buildings,” she said. “Luckily, we were able to shut off the power to the shed and garage.”
They are still grappling with the fire’s aftermath and trying to make a list of everything that was lost — rototiller, welder, air compressor, four-wheelers. Every day something newly-remembered gets added to the list.
Cleanup is far in the future.
“We can’t clean up anything right now,” she said. “We’d like to, but we can’t.”
She is hoping to find a mechanic this spring who can help get their bulldozer running again. Maybe then they can bury all the debris.
“That was parked 100 feet away, and luckily the wind wasn’t blowing,” she said.
Troopers suspect the cause of the fire is electrical, she said. An insurance inspector is expected to come view the damage. Meanwhile, Lake is compiling every receipt she ever saved to show what was in the building. Many tools were purchased secondhand, so there won’t be any proof of ownership.
“Total losses? I can’t even begin to put a money number on it,” she said.
Larry homesteaded the 57 acres in 1989, after moving to Ferry in 1984. Kathy joined him in 1990.
“I would give anything for this never to happen,” she said.
The Denali Borough Neighbor to Neighbor program is helping the Lakes during this crisis. Anyone wishing to donate can mail a check to Neighbor to Neighbor, P.O. Box 26, Healy, Alaska 99743. You will receive a donation tax receipt, and Lakes will receive the donation. Note on the check that it is specifically for the Lakes. Or go to denalineighbors.org and click on “Make A Donation.”
A friend has loaned the family a four-wheeler for access to and from their vehicle, four miles away. They are seeking four-wheelers for sale or donation.