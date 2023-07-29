This week was filled with talented students, instructors and delighted audiences, all brought together at Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival “LunchBites,” daily doses of free entertainment.
The mission of the festival is to awaken everyone’s inner artist, connecting world-class professionals to aspiring artists, giving people who are enthusiastic about the fine arts an outlet to pursue their passions.
That was on full display every day during LunchBites, from 12 noon to 1 p.m. at the Carlson Center.
Each free performance/demonstration offered a glimpse of what was to come at bigger concerts throughout the week. There was opera and musical theatre, Celtic music and dancing, cabaret singing, a peek at the much loved Gospel Choir and even a fashion show of some remarkable handiwork by Rachel Clark.
To top it all off, founder Jo Scott attended these mid-day performances, giving everyone a chance to visit with her throughout the week. She founded the festival 43 years ago.
See the festival website at www.fsaf.org for upcoming concerts over the weekend.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.