Fairbanks Concert Association will end its 75th anniversary season on a colorful musical and artistic note.

At a special reception on Sunday, May 14, the longtime Fairbanks organization will raffle off a stunning mosaic guitar created by Healy artist Kassandra Mirosh. It will also sell 75 exclusive posters of that guitar, signed by all the 2022-2023 performers. Performers also signed the back of the guitar.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.