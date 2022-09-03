Drivers may notice a colorful distraction when they travel past the historic red barn at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Experiment Farm and Georgeson Botanical Garden.

A new barn quilt called “Wild Blueberry and Troth Blossoms” adorns the side of the barn, adding a colorful and meaningful addition to the building. The barn quilt, created by local artist Somer Hahm, is part of a continuing project called the Far North Quilt Trail Project. This barn quilt highlights the botanical food systems of the original stewards of the land, the Tanana Dene people and the Alaskan Athabascans.

