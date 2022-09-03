Drivers may notice a colorful distraction when they travel past the historic red barn at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Experiment Farm and Georgeson Botanical Garden.
A new barn quilt called “Wild Blueberry and Troth Blossoms” adorns the side of the barn, adding a colorful and meaningful addition to the building. The barn quilt, created by local artist Somer Hahm, is part of a continuing project called the Far North Quilt Trail Project. This barn quilt highlights the botanical food systems of the original stewards of the land, the Tanana Dene people and the Alaskan Athabascans.
The giant colorful block is part of a folk art movement called barn quilts, in which panels that look like quilt patches adorn the sides of barns and other structures. The public art movement started in Ohio and has gained popularity since the first barn quilt went up in 2001.
Hahm brought the program to Alaska. Her hope was to bring people together to benefit the local community and to create a sustainable art career in Interior Alaska.
“One of my objectives as a visual artist with a creative place making practice is to invest in our community — and to offer an access point for creativity,” she said. “I hope my work here will highlight the uniqueness and important history of this special place.”
This was a multi-year project dependent on numerous community partners and supporters. Hahm thanked them all at the official public installation on Aug. 27. She spent five days creating the actual artwork in the grain elevator at the UAF Experiment Farm.
The barn quilt is officially called “Wild Blueberry and Troth Blossoms.” The information plaque explains the meaning behind the design. “The native wild blueberry Vaccinium uliginosum and troth Heydsarum alpine (also known as the “wild potato” or “wild carrot”) were two of the most important plants in the food systems of the Alaskan Athabascans, the original stewards of this land and can still be found in the flood plains between Troth Yeddha’ and the Tanana River.”
Supporters/sponsors are listed on that plaque.
