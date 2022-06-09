A special endowment has been created to honor a former Fairbanks family who tragically lost their lives on April 20.
Surviving family members want to focus not on their deaths but on a way to honor the parents and two daughters: Sean, Riana, Shiway and Sadie Barry.
The family loved the Fairbanks Children’s Museum. The creation of a $25,000 endowment would provide memberships for at least 10 families in the first year. It will invite Interior Alaskans to apply or be nominated for memberships, summer camps, and homeschool support curriculum, all free of charge.
“The fact that they have chosen the museum collectively as a way to honor their legacy is an honor for us,” said Meredith Maple, director of the Fairbanks Children’s Museum. “The way they have planned this, it’s something that will last essentially forever. Putting together an endowment with this and every year’s dividends sponsoring kiddos is a remarkable way to do it.”
The museum will continue to build the endowment, administered by the Alaska Community Foundation, so that it can be a sustainable benefit to the organization.
“It’s a perpetual way to honor them,” Maple added.
The Barrys were a big part of the museum in its early years, Maple said.
“They were a big part of it even when it was Museum Without Walls, from the very very beginning,” she said. “Everybody involved with the founding of the museum is familiar with the family. They are in all the photos of every Museum Without Walls event.”
Sean Barry came to Fairbanks as a University of Alaska Fairbanks student in 1993. He met Riana during her Americorps year, and eventually she joined him in his little cabin in Goldstream. Their cabin was a center of social activity, open to everyone.
The couple bought 40 acres in the Cache Creek area off Murphy Dome Road. They dreamed of a place where everyone they loved could live close to each other.
In addition to their main house, they built cabins for Riana’s mother and friends were invited to build their own places on the homestead. One friend built a straw bale house.
Riana worked for the Fairbanks Resource Agency and performed adoption home studies. Sean studied process technology and traveled around Alaska evaluating communities’ water quality for the state. Later, his schedule involved weeks at a time at the Red Dog Mine.
Eventually the family re-located to Riana’s home state of Minnesota. Sean continued to work at Red Dog as a Senior Facilities Operator and commuted between Alaska and Duluth.
The family chose the Fairbanks Children’s Museum to honor the family because the museum shares the family’s spirit of love, play and adventure. It was a favorite destination for Shiway and Sadie. Both daughters were born at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Shiwa in 2009 and Sadie in 2012.
A GoFundMe account is seeking donations to build this endowment, which will fund the Shiway and Sadie scholarships. Go to gofund.me/9e1aaca7.
A public memorial ceremony is planned for the Barry family at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Georgeson Botanical Garden pavilion on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. Fairbanks will be the final resting place for the Barry Family.