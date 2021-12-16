A downtown house destined for demolition this week will leave behind lots of memories from the past 70 years.
“My grandfather built it with his own two hands,” Barbara Johnson said of the two-story house at 313 Seventh Ave. “My mother and father lived there when they were first married.”
The house and property are now owned by Westmark Fairbanks Hotel and Conference Center and sit across the street from the hotel. There is also a small building on the property that Westmark Fairbanks continues to use as a workshop.
Johnson’s grandfather was a Swedish immigrant who worked on railways and built bridges and houses. He bought this property in 1947 for $2,000 and finished building the house in 1950. He sold it later in that decade to finance a family reunion trip back to Sweden, Johnson said.
“He was an excellent carpenter who spent six years as an apprentice in Sweden,” said Johnson, whose family owns the Music Mart & Studios just down the road at Fifth and Noble streets.
The family has not owned the house for many years.
When a recent rash of fires began destroying buildings throughout the community — including a building on that same property — Westmark decided the building should probably be torn down for safety reasons.
“This is an abandoned property, and we’re just cleaning it up,” Westmark Fairbanks manager Cory Kilchrist said.
According to Johnson, the Westmark Fairbanks manager has been continually helpful and supportive when she contacted him about possibly moving the building to another location. In the end, the price tag was too high.
That was also a disappointment for Westmark Fairbanks, which would have been happy to help her acquire the building, Kilchrist said.
Meanwhile, Westmark Fairbanks gave Johnson permission to enter the house and collect any momentoes she wanted to save.
“I arranged to salvage a corner cabinet in the kitchen, those little ironing boards built into the wall, a few trim pieces,” she said. “At least I’ll have some souvenirs.”
Years ago, water pipes burst and the mold problem is considerable, she said. The house was likely behind renovating.
She said her family has memories of “a bunch of old gold miners in the living room.” Those stories will live on now as special memories.
“If we can’t have the building, we can at least have the stories,” Johnson said.
Demolition was scheduled to start Wednesday.