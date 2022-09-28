365 Smart Academy
UAF

It’s time for UAF’s 365 Smart Academy (science, math, art, recreation, technology) Fall classes, intended to supplement academic curriculum for homeschoolers in grades K-12 and for any other students who are interested in enrolling.

These courses include YouTube videos, Zoom class meetings, and kits of materials for hands-on activities at home. The Fall semester offers 14 sessions, beginning the first week of October. Register now at http://fall365.alaska.edu/

