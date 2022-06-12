Fairbanksans David and Helen Burrell are both from England. Although they have lived in Alaska for nearly 60 years, they really wanted to participate in the recent celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.
In February, Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch to mark 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth of Nations. She ascended the throne on Feb. 6, 1952. Four days of public celebrations were held across the United Kingdom.
“Basically, we felt moved to honor a woman who has been a constant through most of our lifetime,” David Burrell said. “On her 21st birthday, in 1947, the then Princess Elizabeth gave a radio broadcast in which she promised to dedicate her life to the service of her country and the Commonwealth.
“And for 70 years she has done just that,” he added.
The Burrells met at a new student orientation at the University of Nottingham, England, in 1958. They married in 1961 and emigrated to the United States in 1964. After nine months in Texas, they moved to Fairbanks and have been here ever since.
In the nearly 60 years the Burrells have lived in Alaska, they have witnessed huge changes not only in the United States but also overseas in the United Kingdom.
“The Queen has been a beacon of decency and stability throughout,” Burrell said.
On their 60th wedding anniversary, they received a card of congratulations from the palace on behalf of the Queen. The palace sends best wishes for 60th, 65th and 70th wedding anniversaries and 100th birthdays.
To honor the Queen, they wanted to join the more than 18,000 street parties planned in the United Kingdom and elsewhere. To their surprise, their idea was met with enthusiasm, encouragement, and offers of assistance from their friends and neighbors.
They created their own celebration, inviting friends and neighbors and providing plenty of English tea and scones.
Neighbors Mary and Ron Feel deserve special thanks, Burrell said.
“Everybody seemed to have a good time,” Burrell said. “We had (dual citizen) Brits, Canadians, Australians, and of course, well-wishing Americans.”
The weather, he said, was fantastic.