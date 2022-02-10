A Fairbanks man who will compete in the Susitna 100 wilderness race this month launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for the American Red Cross.
“I’d like my effort to count for more than just my own personal satisfaction of racing,” Jason Hutchins said. “They do a lot in Fairbanks and around Alaska to help people who experience disasters.”
Hutchins moved to Fairbanks from Anchorage in 2020. He and his fiancé started walking, hiking and running to maintain mental and physical health during the pandemic.
“To that end, we made it a point to embrace winter and the beauty of Fairbanks and trained for, and competed in, a few winter ultra races around the state,” he said. “The Susitna 100 is a big step up from 50K races, and seemed like the next step, so I set out to train for it.”
He chose to make the Red Cross a recipient of the fundraiser because he is a Red Cross volunteer himself, although volunteering opportunities have been limited due to the pandemic and his training schedule. The 41-year-old man works as a school psychologist for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District and is trained to be a disaster mental health worker.
“I haven’t been able to volunteer much due to the pandemic and being new to the Red Cross,” he pointed out. “I have helped out with a project with the Red Cross installing smoke alarms in Minto this fall with a group of volunteers for fire prevention.”
He plans to devote more time to the Red Cross in the future.
“I plan to put my skills to use to help people in Alaska and other locations in the United States deal with the mental health impacts of experiencing a disaster,” he said.
The Susitna 100, scheduled to begin Feb. 19, is a wilderness race that begins and ends in Southcentral. It is a ski, foot or bike race held on packed snowmachine and dog sled trails in the Susitna River Valley. The trail is remote, with long distances between checkpoints. Racers carry survival equipment, usually pulling it in a sled. Gear must pass inspection before a racer is allowed to compete.
Organizers say Mother Nature determines difficulty of the course.
“These races are as much about tenacity and patience as they are about strength and speed,” according to the website. “Bear in mind, you are racing across a series of lakes and swamps that nature did not design for skiing or snowshoeing, mush less bicycling and running.”
Weather-wise, the website says, “the course lies between a rock and a hard place. The rock is the Alaska Range, which often sends its greetings to racers via an ‘arctic express’“ of cold temperatures and wind chill. “The hard place is Knik Arm, an extension of the Pacific Ocean.” Balmy temperatures there can be undone by the sudden deposit of warm-but-wet snow.
Hutchins has run well over 1,000 training miles this year.
“I’ve been doing a lot of running and hiking to train for this,” he said. “I ran my first marathon in August.”
He also signed up to compete in the White Mountains 100 in March 2022. He’s not quite sure yet how he will recover from the Susitna 100 and then immediately join another 100-mile race.
“I got excited and wanted to see what I could do,” he said.
He referred supporters to www.redcross.org and to the race website at www.susitna100.com. The GoFundMe page is at gofund.me/113f4126.