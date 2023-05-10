Four Fairbanks teens were honored recently for their community involvement and contributions by the statewide Spirit of Youth organization.
This year, the 25th annual Spirit of Youth Awards recognized 12 teens and youth groups from communities across Alaska, including Fairbanksans Sophia Layos-Wagaman, Josephine Adasiak, Hannah Lewellyn and Riga Grubis.
The awards highlight dedicated young people, acknowledging the hard work and efforts of Alaska’s future leaders by sharing their inspiring stories. Winners and runners-up are selected by the Spirit of Youth Teen Advisory Council. Individual honorees receive a college savings scholarships account from the Alaska 529 Plan. Group honorees receive a grant.
This year’s award ceremony was virtual on Saturday. Here are the Fairbanks teens who were honored.
Sophia Layos-Wagaman received the top Dreamer Award. This award recognizes teens who actively engage in their community through the preservation of cultural practices and arts, share personal expressions through visual or performing arts, and cultivate youth voice through media and digital art forms.
Sophia, 17, is an aspiring circus arts performer and competitive gymnast. She was the first recipient of a Connecting Circus Students From Around the World (CSAW) Tuition Grant for a U.S. Circus Artist of Color.
She was recently accepted to the San Diego Circus Summit, where she will train for nine months. (She graduated this month from the North Star College Program.) After that, she intends to travel to Canada to audition for the Ecole Nationale de Cirque, a professional circus school.
Sophia trains and coaches other young performers at Golden Heart Performing Arts.
She has become a role model for other young aspiring circus performers, especially after learning that many Native circus performers were exploited by circus arts over the years. She hopes by stepping up and pursuing her passion, it will help change the relationship of Native people and the circus arts. She wants to inspire other Native performers to discover this is a career option they can pursue.
“What I like about coaching is, the other day I got to see them go up and perform with the biggest smiles on their faces,” she said.
She described herself as a pretty tough, but encouraging, coach.
“I’m always reminding them to straighten their legs, smile, point their toes,” she said.
After all, she remembers her own coaches giving her those same instructions.
Josie Adasiak is runner up for the Humanitarian Award, which recognizes youth who put forth efforts to make their community a better place or are active in local or state government.
She is the only Fairbanks representative of Alaska Youth for Environmental Action. One of her main focuses is addressing the issues of food justice and security in her community to improve sustainable and inclusive access to food for all.
Josie, 16, is a longtime worker at Calypso Farms and its Community Roots program.
“We work out of the Hunter Elementary School gardens and then sell vegetables at the Southside market and neighborhood,” she said.
She’ll be doing that again this coming summer. Involvement in this program motivated her to get even more involved.
“Food is such a central thing, it is so important to everyone,” she said. “We are at higher risk in Alaska of losing access to food. Many people in Fairbanks are food insecure.”
“I would like to see Alaska working toward more food sovereignty, focusing on local food growth, distribution and education,” she added. “It would stimulate the economy to not rely so much on the Lower 48 and rest of the world. Food sovereignty and security.”
The sophomore at Lathrop High School is also recruiting and inspiring other young people to join the cause — especially since she will be gone attending school in Spain next year through a student exchange program.
“I’m also doing Alaska Youth for Environmental Action on a small scale in Fairbanks,” she said, talking regularly with other students to get more young people involved.
Building strong community within Fairbanks requires community engagement and activism, and she is doing both.
“It’s a big task,” she said. “Taking small steps is okay.”
Hannah Lewellyn is a runner-up for the Innovator Award. This award spotlights efforts of youth who have shown excellence in the fields of math, science and engineering through research, study or improvement in their community.
She was selected for her peer leadership in Lego Challenge events that enhance students’ abilities in technology and science. She has assisted younger students with the skills of coding and problem-solving. She also works with homeless youth as a volunteer.
Hannah could not be reached for comment for this story.
Riga Grubis is runner-up for the Discovery Award, which highlights accomplishments made by youth in environmental advocacy projects and technology ventures.
She dedicates her time to the Model United Nations project, serves on the Friends of Creamer’s Field board of directors as its youngest member and volunteers at Tanana Lakes to remove invasive vegetation.
Riga could not be reached for comment for this story.