No one was more surprised than Jane Lanford when she received the President’s Volunteer Service Award for her efforts supporting the disaster relief organization ShelterBox last year. She was just doing what she always does — running.
Last year, she decided to commemorate her 66th birthday by running the length of the Denali Highway, in two 66-mile stretches. She dedicated that run to ShelterBox and raised nearly $9,000 for the organization. She was happy her effort supported a good cause.
ShelterBox is a nonprofit that provides emergency shelter and tools for families caught in natural disasters and conflict around the world. It is allied with Rotary Clubs. Lanford is a member of the College Rotary in Fairbanks. She recalled hearing a guest speaker at a meeting who climbed all 14,000-foot peaks in Colorado and raised money for ShelterBox. She never forgot that.
“I thought if I do something as ridiculous as this, it should benefit somebody,” she said, before she undertook the birthday run.
The run was, of course, a success.
Then just about 10 days ago, a certificate arrived in the mail, awarding her a special bronze President’s Volunteer Service Award. The award program is administered by AmeriCorps and Points of Light. Organizations like nonprofits, businesses or colleges can apply to become certifying organizations to recognize their volunteers with the awards, which come in gold, silver, bronze and lifetime achievement, based upon number of hours volunteered.
Although grateful to be honored, Lanford said she finds it ironic to receive the award for a one-time fundraising effort, “when so many Fairbanksans routinely volunteer many hours for the local causes we support and care about.”
“Alaska International Senior Games, College Rotary Club and our local Meals on Wheels and Running Club North have all received many more hours of my time than Shelterbox,” she added.
Still, it was fun to make that birthday run along the Denali Highway and supporting ShelterBox added purpose to the run, she said. She thinks the award should really go to her husband Steve for his on-site support during the four-day endeavor.
Although she regularly runs marathons, she took her time on this run and enjoyed every moment.
“I get to do the entire road at a snail’s pace and look at everything,” she said at the time.
She hopes that this bit of publicity about the award will encourage more local organizations to become certifying organizations and to hopefully see more Interior Alaskans recognized for their volunteer efforts.
The award letter from the White House, signed by President Biden says this: “On behalf of the American people, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to you for your volunteer leadership, and I encourage you to continue to answer the call to serve. The country is counting on you.”
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.