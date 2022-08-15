No one was more surprised than Jane Lanford when she received the President’s Volunteer Service Award for her efforts supporting the disaster relief organization ShelterBox last year. She was just doing what she always does — running.

Last year, she decided to commemorate her 66th birthday by running the length of the Denali Highway, in two 66-mile stretches. She dedicated that run to ShelterBox and raised nearly $9,000 for the organization. She was happy her effort supported a good cause.

