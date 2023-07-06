The Fairbanks Red Hackle Pipe Band celebrated its 49th year by winning Best Band Overall and Best Drum Corps at the recent Alaska Scottish Highland Games in Palmer.
Competing against bands from the Anchorage area, the Fairbanks area band also placed first in the March Medley, first in the Strathspey, Reel and first in the Selection Medley. In the piping trio competition, they tied for second place.
“I think the band did great,” said Pipe Major Sean Rover. He is the director of the group and this was his first time leading the band in competition.
“We had a very windy day,” he said. “Our bass drummer almost blew away. “
“It was hard to hear due to all the wind,” he added. “But we still pulled through.”
The porta-potties even blew over during their adjudication.
This was the band’s first adjudicated competition since 2019, so their confidence may not have been at its highest. But they were able to continue their winning streak from 2018 and 2019 when they also won all the band events.
This was the first year the competition fell under the leadership of Pipe Major Sean Rover, with Pipe Major Emeritus Warren Fraser handling instruction, coaching and tuning of the pipe section.
The pipe major leads the band during performances and competitions, coordinates the music, and helps musicians with the music.
“It’s a good group of people,” Rover said.
The Alaska Scottish Highland Games weekend is an annual two-day event that celebrates the Scottish culture, heritage and teachings, in Palmer, Alaska. It features all things Scottish — bagpipes, athletics, Celtic dance, Gathering O’ The Clans, drumming, Kilted Mile, Scotch and Mead Tastings, Tea Tent, Salmon Tossing, Highland Coo, Tug-Of-War, Celtic marketplace, historical demonstrations, musical guests, children’s events and more.
To prepare for the competition, the band warmed up performing in mid-June at the Georgeson Botanical Garden as part of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Music in the Garden concert series.
Fairbanksans can see the band for themselves in Fairbanks at the Labor Day Parade in September. Too many band members will be absent on July 15, so the band will not march in the Golden Days Parade.
“Hopefully we will do it again next year,” Rover said.
The band encourages people to contact them if they are interested in learning to play the pipes, snare or tenor drums. They also offer lessons in dancing. Contact the band through their website at fairbanksredhacklepipeband.org.
Band members at the competition included Angus Smith, Dennis Stephens, Henry Irving, Putt Clark, Bobbi Janiro, Rorick Hansen, Dane Woolery, Veronica Scott, Keiko Herrick, Darwin Cameron, Lee Larson, Alex Olesen, Pipe Major Sean Rover, Pipe Major Emeritus Warren Fraser, Forrest Mikol (behind another’s hat), Steve Stephens, Jake Tyler and D’Shaynna Anderson.