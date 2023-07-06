The Fairbanks Red Hackle Pipe Band celebrated its 49th year by winning Best Band Overall and Best Drum Corps at the recent Alaska Scottish Highland Games in Palmer.

Competing against bands from the Anchorage area, the Fairbanks area band also placed first in the March Medley, first in the Strathspey, Reel and first in the Selection Medley. In the piping trio competition, they tied for second place.

